Cork City boss Colin Healy: Fans need to stick with these players

CORK City manager Colin Healy rued his side’s sloppy defending after they were held by Drogheda United at Turner's Cross last Friday night.

While Ally Gilchrist turned the ball into his own net, Healy did not blame his defender instead insisting his side could have done better leading up to the goal. City pressed for a winner but could not take advantage of their many chances.

"It was a scrappy game. The pitch was soft and sometimes that can make it hard to play on. I’m not saying that was the reason why it was a scrappy game but we knew there would be a lot of balls in on our centre-backs. But we have to deal with that. You have to pick up seconds and play from there. I think the first half was all about that.

“We got a good goal. It was a great ball from (Aaron) Bolger and a good header from Keats (Ruairi Keating), but then we gave away a soft goal again. Listen, it happens it’s an own goal. I thought we could have done better before that.

Cian Coleman of Cork City protests to referee Rob Harvey. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Second half; we had a lot of chances but we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. We made a lot of chances. We had lots of balls going across the box. We had one cleared off the line. Cian Murphy had one where he almost got in at the back post. We brought on an extra centre-forward but we couldn’t get that goal and had to settle for a draw."

FRUSTRATING

The City manager admitted his disappointment with his side’s home form this campaign but believes his players will turn it around.

“Absolutely it’s frustrating. But we just have to keep going. The players will always keep going and will always give their all. You see that in the second half. We weren’t sitting back. Yes we went direct a lot but that might have been down to the pitch. Perhaps the players first thought was to push up and play off Keats. We went for it and ended up with the draw. Of course I would have liked the three points but we have to settle for the draw.”

City starting 11 on the night feature only one new face, Daniel Kerzic, from the team that earned promotion.

“The takeover happened on the 7th of December which made things difficult for me. A few weeks ago people were saying how good the players were after the Shamrock Rovers game. Now after a few bad results, people are saying they aren’t great, I just don’t understand sometimes. I think people should get behind the team.

These lads won the First Division last year. Five or six of them were in Team of the Year. So I’m asking people to get behind the team and support them.”

The draw sees City slip to second-bottom in the table two points adrift of St Patrick’s Athletic, who the Rebel Army face on Friday night in Richmond Park. Healy insists his players will dust themselves down after the disappointing result against Drogheda and be ready for the Pats’ game.

“There is not much the players can do now about the result. They have to get on with things. We will be back in training tomorrow and start focusing on the Pats game. It’s going to be a tough game but every game is difficult.”