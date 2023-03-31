Cobh Ramblers grab impressive win over Bray Wanderers at St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers 2 Bray Wanderers 1

COBH Ramblers moved up to second place in the League Of Ireland First Division table following this victory over Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

It kept up the fine start to the season for Shane Keegan’s side, who continue to show improvements under his reign.

Compared to 2022, the signs already show Ramblers as a club that have made significant progress.

Both of these teams have commenced this season well and the exchanges were evenly contested.

Ian Ryan’s Bray side had a great opportunity to take the lead when Conor Crowley saw his low strike saved well by Cobh goalkeeper Lee Steacy.

Despite Bray shading the opening half in terms of an attacking threat, it was Shane Keegan’s Ramblers that took the lead on 40 minutes.

From a well-taken free kick by Jack Doherty free kick, on hand to head into the back of the net was Brendan Frahill and that saw Ramblers hold the advantage at the break.

Bray got back on level terms in the early stages of the second half, when Frahill knocked the ball into his own net following a cross into the box from Ben Feeney, which was at that point the least that Ian Ryan’s side had deserved.

Cobh Ramblers' Wilson Waweru and Bray Wanderers' Jack Hudson, compete in the air during their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at St Colman's Park. Picture: David Keane.

Ramblers responded well and almost went back into the lead through an attempted shot by Doherty from a free. The home side went close again when Luke Desmond saw a low shot go wide after being teed up by Doherty.

Just past the hour mark the game well and truly came to life in a dramatic few minutes. Ramblers were awarded a penalty kick, when Wilson Waweru was taken down by Bray goalkeeper Alex Moody, who was given a straight red card as a consequence.

In remarkable fashion, the Bray substitute keeper Stephen McGuiness got down well to save impressively from Doherty’s spot kick.

However, Cobh went in front in the 64th minute. On loan Galway United man Waweru found the back of the net with a crisply taken finish at the far post, after a throw-in by Cian Browne was initially headed into Waweru’s path by Frahill.

The game was still very much all up for grabs heading into the final ten minutes, as Ramblers pushed for a third whil Bray continued to pose a threat as they searched for another leveller, with Feeney blasting high and over the crossbar for the visitors in the 81st minute.

Buoyed by a vocal home support, Ramblers managed the game well. Despite late Bray pressure, Ramblers held on for another victory in what is turning into an exciting campaign.

Ramblers are at home next time out again when they entertain Waterford FC in the Munster Derby. That promises to be a very tasty encounter indeed.

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Cian Browne, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Pierce Phillips, Jack Doherty, Luke Desmond, Dale Holland, James O’Leary.

Subs: Justin Eguaibor for McCarthy (24), Callum Stringer for Desmond (78), Issa Karbgo for O’Leary (87).

BRAY WANDERERS: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Jack Hudson, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Chris Lyons, Gerard Shortt, Cole Omorehiomwan, Ben Feeney, Max Murphy, Joseph Power.

Subs: Guillermo Almirall for Farrell (46), Stephen McGuinness for Lovic (62), Callum Thompson for Lyons, Jake Walker for Shortt (81).

Referee: Marc Lynch