St James looking forward to competing in Premier Junior Football Championship

ST James recently commenced their Division 7 county football league campaign with a historic seven-point win against Ballyclough.

A large crowd turned out to witness St James play their first-ever county league game and defeat Ballyclough on a final scoreline of 1-11 to 0-7.

The player-manager of last year’s Carbery divisional champions Alan O’Shea was pleased with the nature of their win against Ballyclough.

“It was a good win. We were missing a few players, but we have built up a good squad of players and it showed against Ballyclough. The lads who came in acquitted themselves very well. We had an 18-year-old on the team and we had two players making their first start for the club,” he said.

“It is a great achievement to be playing in this grade,” said the Waterville native.

“There was a good sense of occasion for the game. There was a bit of excitement around the parish. It was a historic occasion for the club and there was a nice crowd there. It is nice for the club to be playing in this grade. It is a reality now. It was a proud day for the club.

“You play a Carbery junior league game and that is fine, but this was a county league game and it is next level. There were a few nerves in the dressing room before the game which was understandable. It is an exciting new adventure. We will be playing new teams at new venues. Our supporters will be travelling to watch us play very new teams this year. It is great for the club,” he added.

Celebration time for St James after lifting the West Cork Junior A title in 2022.

The Ardfield-Rathbarry club is scheduled to play Argideen Rangers, Aghinagh, Ballinhassig, Castlemagner, Cullen, and St Michael’s in their remaining league matches. The Saints player-manager said it was ‘good’ to start the league campaign with a win.

“It was good to start our league campaign with a home win. Ballyclough were very dogged and tactical. We were very wary going into the game as we hadn’t trained much on the pitch due to the weather and conditions. We have trained hard over the winter. We trained away on the side of the pitch as it was closed because of the weather. We did a good bit of gym work. We also had a bereavement recently in the club James O’Leary who was a lifelong member of the club. We had no training that week because we were very fond of him.”

St James has added former Carbery Rangers senior footballer Stephen Murray to their coaching team this year. Alan said he brings a ‘new’ voice.

“We have a strong coaching team. I am joined by Stephen Murray from Rosscarbery. Stephen has great experience from playing with Carbery Rangers where he won a senior county title."

"He also coached their U21 footballers to divisional glory. He has fitted in well. He brings a new voice. Seamus McCarthy, Diarmuid Keohane, and Finbarr McCarthy are also on board. They bring great experience and knowledge. We are all working well together. The players are great to work with. Every player who trains has a good attitude and if they don’t they won’t be there.”

St James have been drawn alongside Millstreet, Kilmurry, and Kinsale in Group C of this year’s inaugural Bon Secours Cork Premier Junior Football Championship.

St James will begin their 2023 Cork GAA Premier JFC campaign against Kinsale in Timoleague on July 29 before facing Millstreet on Sunday, August 20.

St James’ final group clash is against last year’s junior football county champions, Kilmurry, in Ahiohill, on September 8. The Saints player-manager said they are looking forward to the challenge.

“We will be looking forward to playing Kilmurry again. Millstreet and Kinsale are experienced teams. We are looking forward to competing in the championship. It is exciting and a new challenge. We are looking forward to the summer. The lads are very excited.”

“We have lost no players from last year’s squad,” said Alan.

“We have had no retirements and no player has left to go travelling. Our playing numbers are good which makes training sessions more competitive and ensures lads have to work harder to get on the team. It is important players keep pushing each other and they have to earn their place on the starting team.

“It is great to have a second team. Trying to keep everyone happy now is the main thing. Every year we try to do something different to keep things fresh for the players."

"You learn from your mistakes and your losses. We felt last year when we played against Kilmurry in the county series that they were the better team and they were physically stronger than us. We are trying to get to that level,” he added.

Alan who joined St James in 2019 admitted that he always felt his adopted club had the potential to move out of the Carbery junior divisional grade.

“I moved to the area in 2011 and I joined the club in 2019. I always thought the club had talented players. We added a small bit of structure and the players bought into it.

"We will keep our heads down, keep working away and see how we get on. These lads are role models for the young players in the area. We are still a small club but we are playing at a higher level now.”