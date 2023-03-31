Megan Connolly and Denise O'Sullivan in Ireland squad for USA friendlies

AS the countdown to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues, Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly have been called up to the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team for a series of friendlies against the USA.

The Girls in Green will face the reigning world champions on April 8 in Austin, Texas and the two teams will meet again three days later in St Louis, Missouri.

Should O’Sullivan make an appearance against the USA, she will become the first footballer from Cork to become a centurion as she will earn her 100th cap for Ireland.

She just kicked off her season with North Carolina Courage in the NSWL by beating Kansas City.

Connolly goes into the international window after reaching the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls have never made it to this stage of the competition, and they recently set up a bout with Manchester United by beating Birmingham City 2-0.

CONCERN

Katie McCabe is also included in the squad, with the announcement coming just two days after she picked up an injury during Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Vera Pauw has handed first-time call-ups to Sophie Whitehouse, Tara O'Hanlon and Alannah McEvoy.

Whitehouse plays for Lewes FA Women’s Championship, while O’Hanlon and McEvoy ply their trade in the Women’s National League with Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers.

Marissa Sheva and Aoife Mannion are back with the senior team after getting called up for the first time last February for an international window that included a behind-closed-doors friendly with Germany, and a game with China.

There was no call-up for Cork’s Saoirse Noonan, who is currently with Durham in the FA Women’s Championship. Her last involvement with the senior team was for a friendly with Morocco in Spain last November.

Both games against the USA are set to be shown live on RTÉ, with the first one set to kick-off at 7.30pm and the second will get underway at 12.30am.

Goalkeepers:

Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders:

Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders:

Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring).

Forwards:

Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers).