Kieran Murphy and Ben O'Connor pleased as Cork underage sides get off the mark

WHILE Cork’s wins over Waterford in the Munster minor and U20 hurling championships this week differed in how they materialised, what was common to both victories was initiative and leadership.

On Tuesday night, Kieran Murphy’s minor side were 3-19 to 0-15 winners against their Déise counterparts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, never trailing at any stage.

A day later, the U20 side – managed by Ben O’Connor – trailed by six points in the first half and didn’t lead until the second period but ultimately came away victors by 1-17 to 1-13.

For Murphy, the willingness of players to go for early goals – Barry O’Flynn and Barry Walsh raised green flags in the first half – was encouraging.

“In fairness, we try to encourage the lads to go for it,” he says.

“We speak about taking on the jugular and that’s what they do. Seán Meade, Barry [O’Flynn] and Finn [O’Brien] inside, they all get the ball and take it on.

“It’s good to see the team-play, particularly the set-up for the Waterford puck-out that led to the second goal – Finn intercepting and popping off to Barry [Walsh] and it was a great strike. It gave us that breathing room.

“It opened up and he went for it. It was probably one of those where the keeper wasn’t expecting a shot from such a distance and then it was such a good strike, right into the corner as well.”

A seven-point interval advantage gave Cork a nice cushion.

“We were happy at half-time,” Murphy says. “We felt that we were losing some breaks in around the middle in the first half, so we spoke about that and our structure, making sure that we were the right side of the men to get on those breaks.

“Then it was just a case of, early doors, just keeping the scoreboard ticking over. On the other side, it was about not conceding goals as it just gave us that extra bit of breathing room.

“Oisín [Walsh, goalkeeper] made some good stops – in fairness, there was plenty of practice from 21-yard frees late on! He did well and he actually made a great save in the first half, too, because it hopped in front of him on a greasy surface. It was a great flick out to the side, so we were delighted with it.”

In terms of injuries, Cork have a few concerns ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Tipperary.

“Conor Mac [McCarthy] from the Glen came off with a bit of cramp,” he says, “and another concern is that corner-back Oier O’Callaghan was stood on and his toe started swelling up.

“That’s something we need to monitor to make sure that there’s no serious damage.

Jayden Casey is the only guy who might be back for the Tipp game. Conor Hallahan from Douglas, his back is still at him so he’s a good bit away yet.

“Jayden is training hard and the Waterford game just came a bit too soon for him but we’ll test him and see how he does.”

Cork players Seán Daly, William Buckley and James Dwyer chase Watferford's Josh Fitzgerald during Wednesday's oneills.com Munster U20 Hurling Championship match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Dan Linehan

On Wednesday, Cork U20s were down by 1-9 to 0-6 after 22 minutes but they rallied and a goal from Colin Walsh helped them to trail by just a point at half-time before driving on.

“Our backs were against the wall after 15 or 20 minutes,” Ben O’Connor says, “we were struggling to win possession.

“As the half went on, we came more into it and had it back to a point going in at half-time, so we were delighted.

“There was a strong breeze there as well – it mightn’t have been noticeable up in the stand the ball was being held up from our puck-outs and it was travelling a long way from theirs.

We sorted out a few small things positional-wise and in the second half, when it had to be dug out, the boys put their shoulder to the wheel.”

Senior panellist Walsh exemplified that, scoring 1-3. The goal was crucial, helping to turn the game Cork’s way.

“As soon as he got it, we were just all roaring at him to go!” O’Connor says.

“With the size of him, in fairness, and when he gets those legs going, he’s travelling at a fair pace. In fairness, it was a great finish by him and for the whole hour, he was our best player.

“You’d expect that, he has come down after training with the seniors and we’re delighted that he was at the level he was at on Wednesday.”