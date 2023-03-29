Cork City WFC share the points with Treaty United after tough encounter at the Markets Fields

Treaty United 1

Cork City WFC 1

CORK CITY'S Laura Shine’s first half goal at the Market Fields helped Cork City get a point on the road at Treaty United on Wednesday night

After a close range strike from the forward gave the club a half-time lead, Kiara Kilbey equalised after the break and that meant both teams shared the points following an exciting Munster Derby.

City faced a Treaty team that was just back from getting their first win of the year in Sligo. Danny Murphy’s players were slightly fresher in the first half given that they have not played in eleven days.

They enjoyed the majority of possession but barely penetrated an organised Treaty team that made sure nine players were always inside their own half when they were defending. Jesse Mendez was the key to how her side played as she dominated midfield.

When Treaty were able to counter, one early run down the right ended in a free-kick being given and Grace McInerney sent the ball to Claire Winter on the right.

She crossed into the near post and Hannah Walsh instantly reacted to stop Kilbey from getting a touch inside the area.

The next attempt by Kilbey ended with the ball hitting the back of the net and this was ruled out for offside.

Cork City manager Danny Murphy will be disappointed not to have taken three points against Treaty United

City steadied themselves in the best possible way. Eva Mangan picked out Aoibheann Donnelly on the left and she sent a low ball into the box.

Shine got on the end of this and poked in the opening goal.

There was no let-up in the second half, with an early chance seeing Donnelly hit the crossbar before she was called out for being offside.

Everything was going according to plan until Kilbey ran onto a ball that Jacqueline Julie Altrogge sent over the top and slotted it underneath Walsh.

City immediately retook control of the game after conceding. Kilbey managed one more attempt after this and the forward beat two defenders before a shot was put out for a corner by Walsh.

City finished the game with a flurry of shots, a spell that included Erika Manfre hitting the crossbar.

Treaty United: Anne-Marie Ulliac; Grace McInerney, Chloe Hennigan, Alannah Mitchell, Ciara McCormack, Emma Costelloe, Claire Winter, Kiara Kilbey, Cooper Lee Lane, Hailey Walsh, Ciara Griffin.

Subs: Jacqueline Julie Altrogge for McCormack (45), Yasmine Saidi for Kilbey (88), Emma Deegan for Lee Lane (90).

Cork City: Hannah Walsh; Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Aoibheann Donnelly, Laura Shine, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter, Anna Costello, Alix Mendez.

Subs: Ellie O'Brien for Cotter (76), Erika Manfre for Donnelly (76), Lauren Walsh for Mendez (76), Lauren Singleton for McNamara (86). Referee: Eoghan O’Shea