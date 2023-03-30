Lord Mayor launches MacCurtain and MacSwiney Cups for city GAA teams

THE Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde recently launched the Seandún MacCurtain and MacSwiney Cup competitions.

The two competitions this year are part of Cork City Council’s Decade of Centenaries commemorations for both Terence MacSwiney and Tomás MacCurtain.

Seandún GAA has run the MacCurtain and MacSwiney Cup competitions at Junior A level in the city since 1953-'54 and they have gone from strength to strength in that time.

This year they are hoping they will prove even more popular as the winners of the two competitions will receive a special commemorative medal.

Tomás Kelleher and James Kirby at the launch of the City Division MacCurtin and MacSwiney Cups. Picture: David Creedon

These are being funded under the 2020 Cork City Commemorations Fund, but due to the pandemic Seandun couldn’t run these competitions that year, so they are running them this year to commemorate the two Cork heroes.

The launch night co-incited with the 103rd anniversary of the death of Tomás MacCurtain and both the representatives of the City Division, clubs present and the Lord Mayor were all delighted by this.

Speaking at the launch the Lord Mayor Cllr Forde said they were delighted to host the launch of the two competitions at City Hall and wished all sides taking part the best of luck.

She said it was important to honour both Terence MacSwiney and Tomás MacCurtain and that sport was one of the great ways they could do so.

Mick Barry, secretary Seandún; Michael Higgins, chairman Seandun; Megan Farr, PRO Seandun; Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde; Mick Barry, president Seandun and Derry Collins, vice-president Seandun at the launch of the City Division of the GAA MacCurtin and MacSwiney Cups at City Hall. Picture: David Creedon

Chairman of the City Division, Mick Higgins thanked the Lord Mayor and City Hall for hosting the launch and said that the special medals will make both competitions all sides will be putting in an extra effort to try and win.

He also wished all the clubs taking part in either or both cups the best of luck and said he was looking forward to seeing some great games in the coming months.

MacCurtain Cup (Junior A hurling):

Nemo Rangers, Brian Dillons, Passage, Bishopstown, Blackrock, Glen Rovers, St Vincent’s and Whites Cross.

MacSwiney Cup (Junior A football):

Douglas, Passage, Nemo Rangers, St Michael’s, Bishopstown, Whites Cross, Delanys, Whitechurch and Brian Dillons.