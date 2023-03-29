Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 08:46

Glanmire through to Cork U21 ladies football championship final

Glanmire through to Cork U21 ladies football championship final

Orlaith Roche, Glanmire, pictured in action against Castlehaven, was one of the key players in her side's win over Mourneabbey in the U21 championship semi-final. Picture: Larry Cummins

Grace Murphy

Glanmire 1-11 Mourneabbey 1-10 

Glanmire are throught to the Cork U21 ladies football championship final after a hard fought win over Mourneabbey.

Mourneabbey got off to a flying start in miserable with the unstoppable Laura Walsh finding the net within minutes.

The goal acted as a harsh wake up call for the Glanmire defence, with Caragh Byrne in goals organising her backs superbly to make sure no more goals went in for the rest of the match.

Some intelligent play by Mourneabbey led by Anna Ryan showed just why they are the reigning champions, maintaining possession and preventing Glanmire from getting scores on the board.

Anything that went over the Mourneabbey half back line was quickly swept up by Eadaoin Cronin, while Molly Burke offered option after option for goalie Abbey Hayes during the kickouts. Some great driving through the middle by Evie Twomey resulted in Glanmire’s first point, and Lucy Greene in full forward made sure to keep the momentum going with two excellent points.

Mourneabbey captain Kate O’Brien spurred her team back in to action with some great weaving through the center, leaving the ball in the expert hands of Laura Walsh to pop two points over. Rachel Breene was outstanding in her role as third midfielder, putting in some great tackles in the back line while bridging the gap in the middle of the field.

Evie Twomey, in action for Cork against Cavan, was in top form in Glanmire's win over Mourneabbey. Picture: Dan Linehan
Evie Twomey, in action for Cork against Cavan, was in top form in Glanmire's win over Mourneabbey. Picture: Dan Linehan

The second half saw Glanmire turn up the heat, with relentless attacks on Mourneabbey’s full back line led by Orlaith Roche and Evie Twomey.

Lucy Greene who was in top form for Glanmire raised the green flag to put her team ahead.

Despite some heroic saves by Abbey Hayes in the Mourneabbey goal and some unbelievable scores by Laura Walsh, Glanmire pulled through with just a point to spare.

Glanmire will now face Naomh Abán, who beat Eire Óg last week in the other semi-final to see who will take the title this year.

Scorers for Glanmire: L Greene 1-04 (2f), O Roche, A Fitzgerald 0-02 each, E Twomey, A McAllen, C O-Sullivan 0-01 each.

Mourneabbey: D Cronin 0-04, L Walsh 1-02, E Walsh, A Ryan, K O’Toole, L Finnegan 0.-1 each.

GLANMIRE: C. Byrne; S. Desmond, G. Cashman, S. Hurley; A. McNamara, A. Fitzgerald, M. Sheehan; C. O Donovan, E. Twomey; A. McCarthy, O. Roche, C. Galvin; C. O Sullivan, L. Greene, A. McAllen.

Subs: K. Graham for C. Galvin, A. Nestor for C. O Sullivan, C. Rice for E. Twomey.

MOURNEABBEY: A. Hayes; E. Burke, M. Burke, E. Cronin; K. Williamson, G. Cronin, K. O Brien; L. Finnegan, A. Ryan; E. Walsh, L. Walsh, E. Walsh; R. Breen, K. O Toole, D. Cronin.

Subs: S.Finnegan for K. O’Brien, R. Church for E. Burke.

Referee: Justin Murphy, Castletownroche.

