Sarah O'Dwyer: Tackling head care in rugby

RUGBY players must be protected. It is essential that every time a player sets foot on a field, from children all the way up to elite adult level, they feel they are safe.

I played rugby as a young girl. We were taught from the beginning how to tackle correctly, where your shoulder should be placed, where your head should be placed, the need to wrap your arms, and all the finer intricacies of safety in the game.

The result of learning this way was I knew I was safe on the field, and I knew I was tackling my opponents in a safe way also. It also ensured I could tackle someone twice my size — and they could tackle me — and not come off the worse.

So, it saddened me to hear last week that the red card given to Freddie Steward in the final Six Nations game against Ireland was rescinded.

I don’t think there was any malice in what Steward did to get red carded, but that’s not to say it’s not a red card. It absolutely is, all day every day.

But to have the on-field decision overturned in the days after the game to me flies in the face of what the world of rugby is attempting to do at the moment in limiting or preventing head injuries.

The incident involved Hugo Keenan having his head caught with Freddie Steward’s elbow: On the move, Keenan bent to pick up the ball. As he did Steward turned his body sideways. Steward had his arm tucked to his side but his elbow connected with Keenan’s head. Keenan then failed a Head Injury Assessment.

The onus was on Steward to either get out of the way or commit to the tackle. Instead, to minimise impact — whether on himself or Keenan I’m not sure — he turned side-on towards Keenan who was coming at speed towards him.

I can understand why he did that, but it was possibly the worst thing to do in the moment; Keenan was removed from the field of play.

Referee Jaco Peyper went through the head contact and injury protocols and explained to Steward that in the “current climate” it had to be a red card. Correct decision.

There were plenty people saying that it was nothing more than a rugby incident, and that given there was no malice a red card was harsh, but the fact of the matter is Hugo Keenan got an elbow to the head.

Leaving it at that would have sent a clear message that player welfare is front and centre of the rugby community’s values. However, that’s not how it happened: Last Tuesday, Freddie Steward appeared before a virtual disciplinary hearing and had his red card overturned.

The disciplinary panel decided that while it was an act of foul play, there were enough mitigating circumstances to make it no more than a yellow card offence.

The hearing also noted in its statement that “match officials are required to make decisions under pressure and in the heat of a live match environment”.

Peyper’s decision was not ‘under pressure’ by any manner or means. Of all the sports that have to make major decisions under pressure, rugby is not one of them. The clock gets stopped, there are videos of the incidents from every angle, and there is a television match official assisting the referee in making the decision.

Peyper took his time, he reviewed the footage, he looked for mitigating circumstances. On field decision was a red card.

However, as is his right, Steward argued to the disciplinary hearing last Tuesday that he shouldn’t have been sent off.

The committee found that head contact had occurred. They said there was foul play and Steward had been reckless “in his actions and in his upright positioning as he approached and came into highly dangerous contact with the other player”.

But, they saw mitigating factors that Peyper didn’t, including “the late change in the dynamics and positioning of the opposing player”.

They ruled that the decision should have been a yellow rather than a red card.

If rugby’s governing bodies are looking to crackdown on foul play and dangerous play, especially any incidents that involve contact to the head, I cannot fathom how rescinding this red card was the correct decision.

With the World Cup coming down the tracks in autumn, it’s about time clear decisive rules are put in place to protect players who put their bodies on the line every time they take to the pitch.