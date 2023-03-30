Midleton v St Finbarr's: Last two county champions meet in RedFM Hurling League Division 2

THERE is a series of photos in the Midleton GAA clubhouse at Clonmult Memorial Park, depicting a key incident from the Magpies’ clash with St Finbarr’s in the 1986 Cork SHC.

The Barrs are central to the story of Midleton’s emergence as a force in Cork hurling. After the East Cork club won the county intermediate title in 1978, they reached the semi-finals in their first four years back at senior, losing to the Togher club on each occasion. They persevered though and, when the breakthrough was finally made with the winning of the Seán Óg Murphy Cup in 1983, it was the Barrs that they beat in the final.

In 1984, the Barrs came roaring back but then lost the 1985 opening round to Carbery while Midleton made it to the final, losing out to Blackrock.

The Barrs had revenge on Carbery in the 1986 opening round while Midleton overcame Muskerry, setting up a quarter-final meeting between the sides in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the Saturday of the June bank holiday weekend.

After leading by three points at half-time, the Barrs moved four ahead on the resumption and then were awarded a penalty. As captured by the photo essay in the bar in Midleton, goalkeeper Ger Cunningham came up to take it, driving his shot narrowly over the bar. As he raced back to his own goal, Kevin Hennessy won the puckout and fed John Fenton, who drilled a long-range shot to the net just before Cunningham could make it home.

Fenton finished with 2-2 as Midleton powered on to win by 4-16 to 2-13 and they beat Ballyhea in the semi-final before turning the tables on Blackrock in the decider.

The following year, Midleton retained the title before the Barrs reclaimed supremacy in 1988.

Now, three and a half decades on, the clubs are again the two most recent winners of the county championship – with Cunningham the successful manager – and they meet in the RedFM Hurling League this weekend – however, it is indicative of the decoupling between league and championship that their clash in Midleton on Sunday at 4pm takes place in Division 2.

Both sides have a win and a draw after two games, while Glen Rovers and Bride Rovers lead the way in the second tier with 100 percent records. The Glen are away to Mallow at 11.30am on Sunday while Bride make the trip to face Newtownshandrum at 12 noon.

Also on Sunday, Fermoy host Ballincollig while Bishopstown take on Courcey Rovers on Saturday evening.

In Division 1, the lead is shared by Sarsfields, Na Piarsaigh and champions Blackrock, all of whom have two wins from two.

Blackrock's John O'Sullivan tries to get away from Douglas pair Stephen Moylan and Donnacha Murphy in the 2020 Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The sides meet in the RedFM Hurling League Division 1 on Saturday. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Rockies have a city derby on Saturday, away to Douglas in a repeat of last year’s final at 3pm, while Sars welcome Charleville to Riverstown at 6pm.

Na Piarsaigh are away to Fr O’Neills at 11.30am on Sunday, with two other games at the same time – Kanturk play host to Erin’s Own while Killeagh have an East Cork derby at home to Carrigtwohill.

This weekend also sees the commencement of Divisions 6 and 7, which consists of eight teams each.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Thursday, March 30

Division 4: Kildorrery v Ballinhassig, 8pm.

Division 5: Aghada v Ballygiblin, 7.30pm.

Friday, March 31

Division 3: Bandon v Inniscarra, 7.30pm.

Saturday, April 1

Division 1: Douglas v Blackrock, 3pm; Sarsfields v Charleville, 6pm.

Division 2: Bishopstown v Courcey Rovers, 6pm.

Division 3: Newcestown v Ballymartle, 5pm.

Division 4: Lisgoold v Valley Rovers, 2pm.

Division 5: Midleton v Dungourney, 3pm; Argideen Rangers v Russell Rovers, 4pm.

Division 6: Kilbrittain v Na Piarsaigh, 3pm; Tracton v Sarsfields, 3pm.

Division 7: Ballinora v St Finbarr’s, 3pm; Erin’s Own v Nemo Rangers, 3pm; Glen Rovers v Kilshannig, 3pm; Valley Rovers v Ballinascarthy, 3pm.

Sunday, April 2

Division 1: Fr O’Neills v Na Piarsaigh, 11.30am; Kanturk v Erin’s Own, 11.30am; Killeagh v Carrigtwohill, 11.30am.

Division 2: Fermoy v Ballincollig, 11.30am; Mallow v Glen Rovers, 11.30am; Newtownshandrum v Bride Rovers, 12 noon; Midleton v St Finbarr’s, 4pm.

Division 3: Blackrock v Carrigaline, 11.30am; Éire Óg v Blarney, 12 noon.

Division 4: Ballinhassig v Youghal, 11.30am; Cloyne v Aghabullogue, 11.30am; Milford v Kildorrery, 11.30am; St Catherine’s v Ballyhea, 11.30am.

Division 5: Castlemartyr v Mayfield, 11.30am; Cloughduv v Watergrasshill, 11.30am.

Division 6: Barryroe v Ballygarvan, 11.30am; Douglas v Meelin, 11.30am.