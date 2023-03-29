Corinthians two good for Innishvilla in CWSSL U15 premier league tie

Corinthians 2

Innishvilla 0

CORINTHIANS had to work hard to claim all three points with a win in the CWSSL U15 Premier League at Castletreasure, with a goal in each half securing the points over a spirited Innishvilla side.

The home side had a dream start scoring after only three minutes of play when Bouchra Alkhalaf weaved past her marker on the far side and shot high into the back of the net from 15 yards for the opening score.

Innishvilla pressed for the equalising score, with Sarah Long’s attempt near the touchline going wide of the target and moments later the Corinthians keeper Amy McAuliffe did well to gather the ball ahead of an advancing Saoirse Farley right on the edge of the area as the visitors were beginning to press forward.

Chances came to Innishvilla’s Dilly Barry Twohig and Sarah Long which were either covered by Amy McAuliffe in the Corinthians goal or went wide as Corinthians were managing well in soaking up the pressure from Innishvilla with Orla Weblin’s effort just before the break from 20 yards being well covered by McAuliffe as the visitors were pressing forward.

Corinthians were aware that they held a narrow lead going into the second half and pressed for a second with Alkhalaf coming close, managing to turn in the area with the Innishvilla keeper Doireann Craig committed out of goal only to see her effort go wide.

The Innishvilla team who played Corinthians. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Innishvilla came forward again, the Corinthians keeper doing well to hold onto Sarah Long’s effort from 18 yards with additional chances falling to Barry Twohig which were also covered by McAuliffe.

However, in a period of dominance from the home side in the 65th minute Amanda Stankaityte’s effort on goal was deflected for a corner and from the subsequent corner kick fell back to her who duly slotted the ball into the back of the net from inside the area as the home side looked more than comfortable with very little time remaining.

Corinthians continued to press with Alkhalaf attempting to break through the Innishvilla back line only to see her goal-bound effort covered by the Innishvilla keeper. At the other end, Innishvilla’s Orla Weblin was denied by Amy McAuliffe in the Corinthians goal right at the near post holding on well to her effort.

Innishvilla continued to press forward and forced Corinthians back into their own half defending a number of corner-kicks with the home side soaking up the pressure often counter-attacking.

Innishvilla never gave up and had another good chance just before the final whistle with Dilly Barry Twohig’s effort being tipped behind the goal by McAuliffe for yet another corner.

In the end, the home side claimed the win and now have a nine-point advantage at the top of the table but have played four games more than nearest rivals Kinsale.

DOUGLAS HALL: Amy McAuliffe, Teagan Kelleher, Jaimee Cronin, Emily Long, Saskia Van Tergouw, Rudayna Magani, Amy Talaat, Nadiya Yalova, Amanda Stankaityte, Lorna O’Duibhir, Isabelle O’Connor, Bouchra Alkhalaf, Siadbh O’Sullivan.

INNISHVILLA: Doireann Craig, Anna Hegarty, Maria Lawlor, Chloe O’Donovan, Caoimhe Quinn, Ali McCarthy, Roisin Harrington, Sarah Long, Orla Weblin, Dilly Barry Twohig, Saoirse Farley, Claire Linehan, Rose O’Mahony, Aisling Kearney.

Referee: Pat Cronin