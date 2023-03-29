Turner's Cross crowd made the difference for Ireland U21s

THERE were smiles all around the Republic of Ireland U21s camp after their first game in Cork in fourteen years ended with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Iceland at a sold-out Turner’s Cross.

Tom Cannon scored his country’s first goal into the St Anne’s End and Celtic’s Johnny Kenny made sure they got the win with just seven minutes left in the game.

It was a feel-good factor that was enhanced by the fact that the team had to play over an hour with ten men after Festy Ebosele was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

The whole team and manager Jim Crawford were delighted with how the day went overall and how the crowd responded to his brand of football.

“Look it’s a friendly and we get just over 6,000 for a friendly game with the U21s! It’s outstanding, it really is,” he said.

“To walk out here today, the players were proud. The national anthem was going and you got over 6,000 fans watching the lads playing. You could see when we scored the goals that the fans were elated.

“For me, it is really about inspiring the young crowd that was here watching the game. I said it to the players before the game. It’s very important that we do that. Let’s play attractive football, let’s play football that these children and parents who bring them and football clubs here will want to come back and watch us play.

“We got a little bit of thinking to do. The campaign is going to come around thick and fast.”

Republic of Ireland's Tom Cannon trying to go past Iceland's goalkeeper Olafur Kristofer Helgason. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There was such a feeling of goodwill around the ground that the result almost felt secondary at full time, but the manager was still happy to start the year with a win as he turns his head towards the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers.

It is a fantastic start for the group.

"You work on a lot of things during the week in terms of patterns of play and your style of play that you want to do because we have a lot of exciting and talented forward-thinking players,” Crawford said.

“Then all of a sudden you go down to ten men which I thought was an extremely harsh decision. It’s a friendly. It just changed the game all together.

EXCELLENT

"Okay, Iceland pinned us back in the first half and then we made subtle changes in the second half with personnel and the shape and I thought we were excellent in the second half in terms of discipline and defensively.

One thing that willed the team over the line was the roar from the packed stands in Turner’s Cross.

It was a sell-out at Turner's Cross on Sunday. PictureL Eddie O'Hare

“We’ve been talking about it all week and that is why we came down here to Cork because we knew there would be a real buy-in from the fans. It was great. It felt like a game,” he explained. “We’ll go home after this. We’ll re-evaluate. To come here, to have a packed crowd with a real buzz about the place, I think U21s football needs that.”

It was a feeling that was reciprocated by Cannon, who was watched by his family in the stands.

Obviously it is nice, we got a great reception, even from the warm-up to the last minute.

"To get a good crowd and put on a good performance was good,” he said.

The striker admitted that, while he enjoyed the game, it was a hard task to get the result over the first-half dismissal of Ebosele.

“The sending-off didn’t help the team but I thought the lads, especially in the second half dug deep. It’s games like that you have to keep concentrating. Obviously when the chance does come to finish the game off hopefully you take it. We did today so it is all good,” he said.

Regardless of this, Cannon was happy that he and Kenny were able to get the goals that made sure the U21s got the win in Cork. The striker was especially pleased with his own as it came from a long ball that Andrew Moran sent over the top and he rolled it in under the Icelandic goalkeeper.

“That’s me in a nutshell; the ball in behind for me to run onto. I always say, I’ll do the rest and tuck it away, and I did,” he explained.

“He (Kenny) done well to be fair when he came on. He’s been sharp in training so I’m delighted for him.”