Business League: UCC United and Doolan's Cow into Mooney Cup final

UCC United 2 Andy Sull’s Hair 1:

UCC and holders Doolan’s Cow will contest this season’s Mooney Cup Final following last Sunday afternoon’s dramatic semi-final wins over first division Andy Sull’s Hair and Trend Micro at the GACA Grounds.

ASH created most of the running in the first half with Josh McAuliffe unlucky to see his rasping shot come back off the crossbar. However, the contentious sending off of ASH’s defender Sean Murphy led to United setting up the opportunity to take the lead through Adam Lannon from the resultant free-kick on the stroke of half-time. After captain Walter Messina added a second for UCC, Cory Ryan reduced the deficit for 10-man ASH who pushed hard for a winner in the final quarter.

Trend Micro 1 Doolan’s Cow 2:

Doolan’s had to come from behind to overcome Trend Micro after José Guerra blasted the underdogs ahead from the penalty spot. Fine build-up play from Stephen McCarthy and Aaron Hennessy led to James Cotter poaching the equalizer before Hennessy sealed the Cow’s fifth final appearance in 11 seasons with a 65th-minute winner.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 1 Jay Bazz 2:

Jay Bazz got back to winning ways after a long lay-off without a fixture to narrow the gap on the leaders Doolan’s Cow to a single point. Michael Coffey and Adam Hegarty netted for the winners who face their toughest test to date on Friday night when they face the champions for a second time in the campaign in what is a must-win contest for the Barbers.

Absolute Contracting Inch Utd 0 Brew Boys Utd 9:

Brew Boys showed no mercy to relegation-bound Inch Utd with five different scorers claiming the goals including Gavin Quirke and Kieran Hayes both registering hat-tricks along with two apiece from Gary Burke, Trevor Hynes and Adam O’Keeffe and one each from Luke Burke and Gareth Fishlock.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Telus International 2 Longboats 2:

Longboats’ Achilles heel of allowing the opposition to come from behind and salvage a point might come back to haunt them in the run-in after being held to a draw by a battling Telus 11.

The visitors dominated the opening 45 and deservedly went one up through Sean Nagle who volleyed past Jack Milne. The goal ignited the hosts into a response that almost produced an equaliser before Nagle added his second in the 65th minute. Longboats’ resolute defence was finally breached by Paul Collins ten minutes later.

With the hosts now in the ascendancy and Longboats having taken their foot off the pedal, Alan O’Connell’s corner was firmly headed in by Jack Murphy for his sixth goal of the season and his fifth in a row for 2-2. The division’s top scorer Dempsey went close to a winner but his volley flashed wide. Defender Richard Schoonbaert, Collins and strikers Murphy and O’Connell impressed for the home team.

The Glue Pot Passage 0 Cork Hospitals 2:

In a contest in which both keepers excelled, Cork Hospitals edged out the Glue Pot courtesy of goals from Dave Mullins and former Satellite Taxis star Red Geaney. Mullins and the visitor’s keeper Padraic McCarthy shone for the winners.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2 Suro Cars 3:

Mid-table Suro put a huge dent in JONE’s title aspirations by winning their best-of-five-goal encounter. Darragh Corrigan put the hosts in front approaching half-time only for Ken O’Brien to level.

The pendulum swung once again in O’Neill’s favour when Darren McCarthy eluded three tackles to poke the ball past the on-rushing Mark Ryan. With the tie finely poised, Joe Cullagh headed Suro level before Ian Manning supplied the winner near the end.

Co Council 3 Arc Rovers 4:

In one of the best matches of the season, title-chasing Arc were pushed all the way by a tenacious Council to hang on for the points at the finish. After Rob Susek fired the hosts in front, Rovers replied through a brace from the in-form Dean Cummins to lead for the first time.

Council bounced back to go in front for a second time through Michael Jennings and Jordan Hughes before Arc rallied to first level through Cummins and then seal the contest at the death when Dylan Cullinane’s wonder strike found the back of the net to restore the visitors to the top of the table once again.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 3 Curry House Hungry Tigers 2:

Bottom of the table Dripsey registered only their second win off the campaign by seeing off Curry House with Cormac Keane, James Carroll and Jack Graham among the goals.The Tigers replied through Cherno Bidaga and Howard Murphy.

HBC Redemption Rovers 3 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1:

HBC gained sweet revenge for their defeat back in early September by sweeping to a 3-1 win, Corey Ring, Stuart McSweeney and Sean Rodgers all on target for the winners. Luke O’Sullivan netted a consolation for the visitors.