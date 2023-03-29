Denise O’Sullivan: 100 not out, Cork midfield maestro always delivers for Ireland

IRISH football will gain a new centurion early next month when the senior women’s national team travel to the United States for a series of friendlies against reigning world champions, USA.

Denise O’Sullivan will join an exclusive club that includes the likes of Robbie Keane, John O’Shea, Aine O’Gorman, and Emma Byrne.

The Girls in Green will face the USA on April 8 in Austin, Texas and the two teams will meet again three days later in St Louis, Missouri.

O’Sullivan will become a centurion at the age of 29, and she could easily go on to earn 150 international caps with her country.

When Ireland step out in Texas, it will be a cause for national celebration as O’Sullivan’s story in a green jersey almost mirrors exactly the rise of the Irish Women’s National Team over the last 12 years.

She started out where almost everyone does, playing with a local club in district leagues.

In O’Sullivan’s case it was Wilton United and at a time when the FAI Women’s Cup was the highest level of the domestic game, she helped them reach the final in 2011.

This was before the inception of the Women’s National League, and carried her club to the fringes of national glory while still a teenager.

O’Sullivan’s run with Wilton came just a year after she helped the Republic of Ireland Under-17s reach the final of the European Championships. It was her first taste of the tightened structures of international tournaments, and she announced herself with a goal in the opening game against Ukraine.

She was the central midfielder in a team that included a number of future senior internationals, including Megan Campbell, Jessica Gleeson, and Rianna Jarrett.

O’Sullivan stepped up to professional football with the creation of the Women’s National League and she helped Peamount United qualify for the last 32 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2011.

This was when the game in Ireland was slowly coming into its own with a unified competition that featured the best club sides from across the country. O’Sullivan was promoted from that to Glasgow City, where she won three Scottish Women's Premier League titles in a row. This was the start of Irish players graduating from their domestic clubs and into the bigger leagues in Europe. This is considered normal now, but at the time, O’Sullivan was one of the first to progress.

The women’s game in Ireland was growing and slowly this was filtering up to the national team. The result that changed the entire consensus was a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Nijmegen in October 2017. It was the defining game of the World Cup qualifiers for the team, and one that started the ‘we can’ thought process.

This seemed to immediately pay off as Ireland managed to take control of their destiny during Euro 2022 qualifiers, but they were undone by defeats in their final two games to Ukraine and Germany.

O’Sullivan was crucial to both campaigns and what was needed to finish the journey of the women’s game in Ireland was qualification to a major tournament.

At this point in O’Sullivan’s career, she was a two-time NWSL champion and firmly established as one of the top 100 female footballers in the world. Ireland were climbing up the international rankings, and they were now desperate for that major tournament.

Everything came together with a through ball from O’Sullivan that landed at the feet of Amber Barrett. The striker took the ball down and scored the goal to send Ireland through to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup against a heavily fancied Scottish team at Hampden Park.

One of the greatest players in the game will get to finally play at a major tournament, and Ireland has the breakthrough that thousands have pushed towards over the last ten years.

The two stories are forever intertwined into one that tells of how Irish women’s football entered the modern era. The conclusion, and the start of a new chapter, starts at the World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. Before that, it’s all about O’Sullivan and her entrance into one of the most exclusive clubs in international football.