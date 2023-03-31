John Horgan picks the young Cork hurlers ready to start in championship

THE next time we see a Cork hurling team in competitive action again it will be against Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the opening game of the group stage of the Munster championship.

That's over a month away and as always there will be considerable speculation as to what the starting 15 will be for a game that will be of the utmost importance in Cork's bid to be one of the three counties that will move into the All-Irelnd series.

In fact, Cork's two home games in the Munster championship, the second against Tipperary are more than likely going to determine whether it's an extended summer or not.

With two potentially very difficult away games against Clare and Limerick following on from those two openers it nearly goes without saying that Waterford and Tipp must be put to the sword in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Numerous theories have been put forward by some pundits regarding Cork's loss to Kilkenny last Sunday, one of them being that having seen Limerick take Tipperary asunder in the second half of the first league semi-final last Saturday night they might not have wanted to encounter their Munster rivals before their championship collision.

Given how well Limerick performed in the Gaelic Grounds and with the depth of resources contained in their squad, there is a risk for every other county that they could be on the wrong end of a damaging defeat from them too close to the championship.

That might or might not happen at all but the manner with which Limerick performed last Saturday night, they remain a considerable distance ahead of the rest of their rivals.

As the Irish Examinrer headline stated last Monday morning: 'You can't but sit back and marvel'.

That has to be the situation at this point in time. Of course, things might change going forward but it's very much a case of catch us if you can from John Kiely's team a week out from their league final meeting with Kilkenny.

The Cork starting 15 for the Munster opener with Waterford will be dependent quite a bit on the injury situation and whether or not key players will be properly ready for that game.

SUFFERED

Every county has injury problems to deal with and that was the case across the league campaign but, to be fair, Cork suffered more than most with players who would be automatic championship starters getting no game time at all As a result, the door was thrown wide open to all those with designs on entering the starting team discussion and, as stated before, all the appicants got a fair crack of the whip.

Some measured up in some games, others not so much but how many did enough overall to become a serious contender for a starting place? Will we see a more new look Cork for the championship or will it be a case of retaining the more established players, those who have served the county well without any great reward?

At this stage you might be saying that it will be the latter, a lot of the newcomers not doing enough to unseat those with a far more experienced CV.

That's not saying that there won't be new faces for the big day out against Waterford and last Sunday Midleton's Tommy O'Connell performed well while in attack, Shane Barrett has been doing well too.

Padraig Power has looked promising during the game time he got and if he gets the right type of supply he has the potential to pose a threat.

Eoin Downey, assuming his red card appeal is successful has done well in the troublesome number three shirt while Brian Roche and Conor Cahalane had strong moments too over the past number of weeks.

There is no doubt that there is great potential in a lot of the newcomers that we have seen since the start of the season and quite a few of them should have a lot to offer in the future.

However, you would have to ask how many are ready right now for the rigours of what is going to be a fierce Munster campaign.

The management will decide that and the training ground over the next few weeks might well make their mind up for them.

In that Munster campaign and when you face the likes of Limerick and their squad depth experience could be a determining factor when the big decisions have to be made.

Limerick lost just once in the national league and that was to a Cork team that really got stuck in during the second half of that game. Cork haven't really replicated that type of display since but they showed that night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh that they have the capabilities of doing it and they will have to.

Over the past number of weeks quite a few players have been auditioning for championship starts and given the opportunity presented to them you might have expected more from some.

The ball is very much back in the court of the management now and it's they and quite rightly will decide who is ready to follow in the footsteps of a player like Ciaran Joyce.

Cork need more players of his calibre, who have the physical attributes that he possesses and his leadership qualities too.

KEY PLAYERS

Cork will need a full hand of players for the Munster championship, it will be vital that those currently on the injured list are back in time.

Cork need Robbie O'Flynn back motoring for the championship. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In our list of injured players last Tuesday we somehow omitted Sean O'Donoghue and Robbie O'Flynn and it's imperative that those two and others make it back on time. Given all the injury concerns and the absentees during the league, Cork had a decent league campaign even if it did end disappointingly last Sunday.

But whatever the national league was or wasn't, one thing is as certain as night follows day, the group stage of the Munster championship will be far more fierce in its intensity in comparison.

One expects Cork to be one of the three that will emerge from it but for that to happen it will have to be a massive, all-out effort as a unit, defensively and offensively.