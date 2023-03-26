Christy O'Connor on Cork v Kilkenny: Winning is a habit but championship is priority

AT half-time in Ennis last Sunday, the Cork subs lined the tunnel in Cusack Park to clap and applaud the players back onto the pitch for the second half.

There wasn’t much on the line for Cork — they were already in a league semi-final — but the gesture brought the group closer together. Even the substitutes in the stand roared on their teammates. That encouragement towards players taken off, injured or otherwise, was also obvious from the bench.

Although the result was technically irrelevant, it wasn’t to Cork, who ground out a draw late. Winning is a habit Cork want to develop, with the result preserving their unbeaten run in all competitions this season.

Cork are where they want to be, but last week’s game came at a heavy cost, with the hamstring injuries picked up by Seamus Harnedy and Declan Dalton. Harney was excellent in the half hour he was on the pitch, scoring 1-3, having an assist and an assisted shot. Just before he got injured, Harnedy had done brilliant work tracking back the pitch.

Dalton’s injury is also a headache for Pat Ryan, because Cork had been looking at him as a viable option alongside Harnedy to add more power, bulk, and size to their half-forward line.

Cork's Seamus Harnedy takes on John Conlon of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Harnedy missed the first three league games with the same injury.

Dalton could also do with as much game time as possible if he is to break into the starting team, after not being on the panel last year.

Much of the focus for management last Sunday was on players starting a league game for the first time this season, or on players getting their first chance this year, or who management were keen to get another look at.

Jack O’Connor had an industrious first half, scoring one point, almost bagging a goal, while he also won three Cork puck-outs. For the 45 minutes Alan Cadogan was on the pitch, he scored one point, almost had a goal, hit two wides, had a hand in another score, and won one puck-out.

Conor Lehane scored one point from play, but he hit three wides. After his difficulties on the frees against Galway last June, this was an important outing for Lehane. Lehane did miss one free, but he scored some tricky placed balls, one near the sideline close to the 20-metre line.

Of the new players on view, Ger Collins’s striking was impressive, with Cork mining 1-11 from their own restarts. The Cork wing-backs were trying to steal some territory by moving ahead of the Clare wing-forwards and, while that is risky, Collins showed bravery and striking ability with his mid-range puck-outs.

DARK HORSE

Cormac O’Brien showed again that he may be a dark horse to start in the championship. Ethan Twomey is still learning at this level, but has an incredible ability to read the play and get on the ball — he had the most possessions of any player last Sunday, with 26.

Padraig Power also impressed. Power is highly efficient in possession, scoring 1-1, being fouled for a free and hitting a wide. Even more impressive, though, is his work-rate. Power forced the turnover for Harnedy’s goal and has huge willingness to work back the pitch.

Cork newcomer Padraig Power pulls on the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Cork could have had six goals last weekend, but most of those chances came from running the ball. Cork did turn over a lot of ball, especially in the third quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Pat Ryan instructed O’Connor to go back inside, alongside Power and Brian Hayes, and Cork did win three of the last five long balls played into the full-forward line, which resulted in two scores.

Ryan will have learned a fair deal. He still needs to find out more, though, especially around the potential make-up of his half-back line, and where some of the returning players may fit into his championship plans.

Tim O’Mahony may feature on Sunday, with Cork needing more physical ball-winning presence up front, in the absence of Harnedy and Dalton. Cork will go all out for a win in Nowlan Park.

A league title would be a huge boost, but more injuries may have revised Ryan’s thinking about going full throttle for a league title, especially when more games may bring more injury setbacks, which could further disrupt preparations for the championship.