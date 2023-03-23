Cork Football League preview: Nemo put winning run on the line against Douglas

HOLDERS Nemo Rangers attempt to make it three from three in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions League tonight, when they host neighbours Douglas in Trabeg at 7.30pm.

The dual champions are just one of two teams with perfect records-Castlehaven are the other-after wins over Ballincollig and Valley Rovers while Douglas have two points from an opening-day victory at Kiskeam before losing to St Finbarr’s by a point last time out.

Nemo trailed Valleys by four points at half-time in their most recent engagement but a goal from Ciaran Dalton and a fistful of Luke Connolly points saw the holders home by 1-14 to 1-7.

Adam Cantwell was Douglas’s main scorer in the 0-8 to 0-7 loss to the ’Barr’s in difficult conditions which are sure to impact games across the divisions between now and Sunday afternoon.

The Haven have also hit the ground running, following up their opening day routing of Carbery Rangers with a 1-12 to 1-3 win away to Cill na Marta, getting the ideal start with an early goal from Michael Hurley.

In the second-half captain Mark Collins and Jack Cahalane kept the scoreboard ticking along nicely, scoring 0-6 and 0-2 respectively to bring some form into a tricky game against unbeaten Éire Óg in Ovens tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

The Muskerry club are joint third in the standings along with the Barrs on three points after a draw with Cill na Martra and an emphatic win over rivals Ballincollig by 1-11 to 0-6, when Daniel Goulding grabbed the all-important goal.

The Barrs are in action on Sunday morning with Carbery Rangers visiting Togher for an 11.30am throw-in. The home side will have a mixture of experience and youth in their ranks.

Cillian Myers-Murray and Eoin McGreevey are proven scorers up top while the likes of keeper John Kerins, Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns and Billy Hennessy reflect the strength of the defence.

Kiskeam are on two points, Valleys and Cill na Martra on one apiece with Ballincollig and Carbery Rangers still to get off the mark.

Meanwhile, Sigerson Cup winners UCC have six players in the Rising Stars Team of the Year while Millstreet’s Darragh Cashman is one of five from beaten finalists UL.

UCC’s Dylan Foley reacts to saving a penalty in the Sigerson Cup victory over St Mary's from Belfast. INPHO/Evan Treacy

Keeper Dylan Foley (Éire Óg) is selected following his heroics in the penalty shoot-out drama along the way as are full-back Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree) and wing-back Shane Merritt (Mallow) with Cashman at centre-back.

College have two in the half-forward line, centre-forward Ruairi Murphy (Listry) and Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) on the left while Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) completes the set at right corner-forward.

The team is:

D Foley (UCC);

P Hughes (DCU), D O’Mahony (UCC), J Coyne (UL);

C Hanley (TU Dublin), D Cashman (UL), S Merritt (UCC);

B Carroll (DCU), P Keaney (UL);

E McMahon (UL), R Murphy (UCC), M Cronin (UCC);

C O’Mahony (UCC), D Campion (TU Dublin), C Downes (UL).

FIXTURES:

Cork Credit Unions Leagues:

THURSDAY:

Division 1: Nemo Rangers v Douglas, Trabeg, 7.45pm.

Division 2: Fermoy v Kanturk, Fermoy, 8pm.

Division 4: Na Piarsaigh v Iveleary, Na Piarsaigh, 8pm.

FRIDAY:

Division 1: Éire Óg v Castlehaven, Ovens, 7.30pm; Kiskeam v Cill na Martra, Kiskeam, 8pm.

Division 4: Kilshannig v Naomh Aban, Glantane, 7.30pm.

Division 6: Gabriel Rangers v Kilmurry, Ballydehob, 7.30pm.

SATURDAY:

Division 2: Ballingeary v Carrigaline, Ballingeary, 4pm; Kanturk v Newcestown, Kanturk, 5pm.

Division 3: Nemo Rangers v Mallow, Trabeg, 3pm; Ilen Rovers v Macroom, Baltimore, 5pm.

Division 6: St Finbarr’s v Cobh, Togher, 3pm.

Division 7: Castlemagner v St Michael’s, Castlemagner, 1pm; Cullen v Gabriel Rangers, Timoleague, 3pm.

SUNDAY:

Division 1: Ballincollig v Valley Rovers, Ballincollig, 11.30am; St Finbarr’s v Carbery Rangers, Togher, 11.30am.

Division 2: O’Donovan Rossa v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 11.30am; St Michael’s v Clyda Rovers, Mahon, 11.30am.

Division 3: Glanworth v Knocknagree, Glanworth, 10.30am; Bishopstown v Castletownbere, Bishopstown, 11.30am; Rockchapel v Dohenys, Rockchapel, 1.30pm.

Division 4: Bantry Blues v St Vincent’s, Wolfe Tone Park, 11.30am; Aghabullogue v Newmarket, Coachford, 11.30am; Mitchelstown v Bandon, Mitchelstown, 2.30pm.

Division 5: Kinsale v Adrigole, Kinsale, 11.30am; Glanmire v Glenville, Glanmire, 11.30am; Dromtarriffe v Mayfield, Dromtarriffe, 11.30am; Ballydesmond v Boherbue, Ballydesmond, 11.30am; Ballinora v Millstreet, Ballinora, 11.30am.

Division 6: Urhan v Kildorrery, Pairc Na hAorai, 12.30pm; St Nick’s v Buttevant, Glen Field, 12.30pm.

Division 7: St James v Ballyclough, Ardfield, 1pm.