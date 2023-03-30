New manager but same drive as Inniscarra hurlers step up

PAUL McCarthy and his management team of Ken St Leger, Mark Prendergast, Gordon Aherne and Ray Lucey arrived at Inniscarra in 2022 with a vision – to win a county.

After an incredible season last year, which saw the team win promotion to Senior A and simultaneously end their 47-year trophy drought, McCarthy stepped down.

St Leger has moved up into the role of manager but maintained the same backroom team as last year. He discusses last season’s success, and also the importance of the league this year for Scarra.

“It was a massive year for the club. When we came in, we had seen that there was potential there looking at the way they performed. The big thing when we came in was to get the buy-in from the players,” said St Leger. “From where they were the previous year, it was a massive leap in terms of performance level, so it was quite good.

Inniscarra captain Owen McCarthy with the Co-Op Superstores PIHC trophy. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“The league this year is about getting performances, helping fellas understand what’s required of them at Senior A level, and integrating more players into the squad. There’s U18 lads now that are getting exposed to this level as well, maybe [we will] integrate some of them and let them see what this level of hurling is about.”

Inniscarra have started off with two very contrasting results, as they opened their RedFM Division 3 league campaign with a 2-11 to 0-12 win over Premier Intermediate side Castlelyons, but then suffered a 4-22 to 0-17 loss against Blackrock’s second team.

Ultimately, their focus will be on championship.

“There’s no doubt it’s a tough group,” he admitted. “Bride Rovers got to the semi-finals last year, so they’ll certainly be looking to push on and be at the business end. Killeagh as well, I know they ended up in the relegation playoff, but, having said that, when you look at their results, they lost to Blarney by a point, Courceys by only two points, and then Fr O’Neills by four. It was Courceys and Fr O’Neills who ended up in the county final.

“They were in a really competitive group, so they’ll be contenders. They’ll feel that they can get something out of it.

"And of course, we’ve Na Piarsaigh then as well. Having come down, they were up in the game against Bishopstown and looked like they would pick off the win in the first round, unfortunately, it turned around on them. Their season could have been very different as well.

It’s also just the way the championship is set up, every game means something, every game offers something to every team, whether you’re at the dogfight or the business end.”

What are Inniscarra’s aims for championship?

"Ultimately, the first aim is to stay up, and start to evolve the team at that grade, but if you look at the likes of Courceys, Fr O’Neills and even Castlemartyr who we beat last year, they all had momentum from season to season after winning counties, and pushed on at the next level up.

"That’s the challenge for us really, to harness that. I think there’s more in the team, I think there’s an opportunity to do more and use that momentum."

Action from last season's Co-Op Superstores PIHC classic at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Now in his second year as chairman, Liam Linehan also shares the same ambition for their upcoming year at Senior A level.

“It’s a whole new ball game. You must step it up, you’re playing at a higher level. I think the win that we got last year will give the lads confidence. We can’t say we’re in a worse place anyway, definitely not.

PERFORMANCE IS KEY

“The aim for the year is go out and perform, do the best you can in the championship, and if that’s good enough to get you over the line, so be it. Hopefully, the bit of luck we had last year will continue, and we might get the rub of the green here and there.

"There’s no easy game, but look at Fr O’Neills and Courceys, even Blarney before that, they’ve all held their own and been very competitive. I mean, Courceys and Fr O’Neills were in the final last year. It just proves that they can hold their own when they go up a grade, and I’m hoping that it will be the same for ourselves.”