Kilkenny v Cork: Niall O'Leary impressed with how young players have settled

ON the current Cork panel, Niall O’Leary is something of a rarity.

Most of the new players added to the panel by manager Pat Ryan worked with him as Cork won the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland U20 hurling titles.

In addition, the Sarsfields man served as a coach to the senior side during Kieran Kingston’s first term in charge, meaning that a large cohort of more experienced players have experience of him, too.

As O’Leary didn’t come on to the senior squad until 2018, making his championship debut in 2019, he had not worked with Ryan apart from a small bit of coaching he did with the seniors as action returned in 2020.

However, the fact that the Castlelyons man has stood in as captain in the absence of the injured Seán O’Donoghue points to him gelling well with the new set-up and he is pleased with how things are going so far.

“Pat got involved with us for a couple of weeks in the Covid year,” he says, “but I wasn’t involved previously when he was in as coach.

“We’ve all settled in very well with them. While a few of us mightn’t have worked them before, that can be a good thing in a way as he has given every fella a great chance.

Our results haven’t been a surprise for anyone inside in training who has seen how well things have clicked.

“The management have put a few things in place and they’re picking the team on form. Any fella that’s performing in training is getting a go, which is a great thing to see.”

GREAT SIGN

O’Leary – a PE teaching student in UCC, currently on placement at his alma mater, St Colman’s College in Fermoy – is likely to be involved again tomorrow as Cork to go UPMC Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final (4pm). While he won’t turn 25 until June, the youthful make-up of the team during the campaign to date has meant that he is more towards the older end of the scale.

“It’s mad for myself to think about it,” he says, “that I’m 24 and I’m one of the more experienced lads involved at the moment.

“The younger lads have really put their names out there, they’ve been willing to take their place, they’ve gone out and played well in games.

“It’s been no bother to a lot of them, which is a great sign. I think that has come from the management team as well, putting trust in them to go out and do their job as well.

“We’re lucky that there’s such a large amount of talent on the panel right now.

“The competition for places has been excellent and nobody is sure of their place on the team.

“It creates a great atmosphere around training, fellas are working extra hard to get on the team and the panel and it just improves the whole team all the time.”

Niall O'Leary challenges Kilkenny pair Richie Hogan and TJ Reid for possession in the 2021 All-Ireland SHC semi-final in Croke Park. Picture: Inpho/Lorraine O'Sullivan

O’Leary’s full-back line colleague O’Donoghue was named captain before Christmas but he was forced off injured in the opening league game against Limerick and hasn’t featured since. Conor Lehane was chosen as skipper for the second match against Galway before also succumbing to injury and O’Leary has been in the role for the three games since.

While slightly surprised to be asked, he is not getting too bogged with it.

“I suppose I was, really,” he says. “The thing is that anybody in there could take on the role, to be honest.

Something that we want is that everyone is a leader on the pitch and leading from the front.

“It’s simple job, going up for the toss of a coin and that’s about it, whereas what you’re looking for is everybody to show leadership when the match starts.”

Cork will seek more of that tomorrow, albeit knowing what a big task it is.

“It’s great to get an extra match,” O’Leary says.

“You’re always looking forward to playing games and the more that you’re playing, the better you’re going to get.

“It’s always good to have that incentive in the league so that you can kick on and do well.

“When you’re coming up against any Kilkenny side, you know what you’re going to get.

“They’re going to be a hardworking side, they’re going to fight to the bitter end and going to Nowlan Park makes it that bit harder again.

“We’re going to go there trying to get a good performance out of all of the lads. If we can do that, hopefully it’ll get us over the line."