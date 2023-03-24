Cork v Kilkenny: Hurlers sweating on injuries ahead of league semi-final at Nowlan Park

While Séamus Harnedy and Declan Dalton are both out of Cork’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final against Kilkenny on Sunday, manager Pat Ryan hopes to have the pair back sooner rather than later.

Both attackers were forced off injured in the first half of last Sunday’s draw with Clare – having scored 1-7 between them – and while the last-four tie, at 4pm in Nowlan Park, will come too soon, their absence could be offset by the returns of others.

“Obviously, Séamus and Deccie won’t be part of it,” Ryan says, “but they only have minor hamstring strains, grade one.

“It’s not going to be an issue for them going forward for the championship or anything like that but we’re not going to take a chance on them this weekend.

“We’re getting fellas back all the time – Tim O’Mahony and Darragh Fitzgibbon should be eligible for the weekend, the issue is that neither of them have had game-time yet so you’re trying to figure out what’s too soon and what’s not.

“When you’re bringing fellas back now, you just have to be careful with their workload. Fellas are clearing up well now.”

Captain Seán O’Donoghue and Patrick Horgan remain out since the opening league game against Limerick, but their returns are on the horizon, too.

“Seán is back running this week,” Ryan says.

He had a very bad dead leg, Éanna Falvey said it was one of the worst he had ever seen.

“He’ll be back for championship I assume but I wouldn’t think he’d be back for a league final if we got there.

“Hoggie was back full training this week, back into full contact – whether that’s too soon to play, we’ll have to talk to the physios and make a call.”

Late points from Conor Lehane and Conor Cahalane earned Cork a draw in Cusack Park last week. While Cork were guaranteed top spot in Group A regardless of the result, Ryan was pleased with how a young team battled hard to avoid defeat.

“It was very encouraging,” he says. “What we’re asking fellas for all the time is the performance side of it, empty the tank for us and really commit to the game.

“In fairness, we can see that lads are doing that all the time. That’s a huge bonus for us and a huge sign of them going forward as a team.

“What we were looking for out of the lads last Sunday was that everybody would represent the jersey properly and I think we did. We’re putting a lot of fellas into it and league games and championship are totally different but what it’s showing is that we have a lot of fellas in Cork who can survive at that level.

“We’re looking for those fellas who can then excel at it and grow into the jersey. I think we’re finding a lot of players that we’ve brought on are good enough to be on the panel and that’s part of what you’re looking at.

“It’s about whether they can then make the step up to be starters is the difference.”

COMMITMENT

The task now is to improve again in the knockout stages of the league as the championship comes into view.

“From my experience, it’s about whether fellas have the character and mentality to play,” Ryan says.

Lots of the fellas have the hurling and the athleticism and all of that but it’s the levels of commitment that go with it.

“The Tuesday and Thursday nights aren’t harder than what I would have had to do but it’s definitely more consistent. Fellas are nearly being asked to do a seven-day week now.

“Fellas are way fitter and it’s a more professional approach rather than going from lights out at training two nights a week and then not minding yourself the rest of the time.”

Kilkenny finished second to Tipperary in Group B. While Brian Cody has departed as manager, succeeded by Derek Lyng, Ryan knows that a stiff challenge will await.

“The one thing that Kilkenny never have to worry about is the effort of their players,” he says.

“That’s going to be top class and the new lads that are in there have all worked under Brian. Obviously, they’re going to try to bring some of their own advantages to it and you can see that already, the way they use the ball and the way that they’re playing.

“In fairness to Derek Lyng and Michael Rice and the other lads with him, they were involved with the U20s like ourselves so they have a great handle on all the players and what they want for their team.”