Sarah O'Dwyer: Levelling the playing field

For some sporting organisations, the women’s section is an afterthought.

Websites often default to the men’s news and winners, and women can be found in some far off corner of their website. In many scenarios men’s games and athletes are promoted more, and therefore get more promotional opportunities and a chance to earn more money.

It teaches girls from a young age that they are less than.

Some women’s organisations are separate from the men’s and this, in my opinion, often makes the situation even worse. Former All-Ireland winner with Cork, Gemma O’Connor has spoken out in recent days about the need for the Camogie Association to merge with the GAA and LGFA if the sport is to continue to grow.

This would be hugely beneficial. These benefits would range from promotion to financial, all the way down to grassroots of the organisations, ensuring the women’s and girls’ teams aren’t relegated to ‘the back pitch’ which is littered with holes – the perfect circumstances for an injury. As it stands now, most pitches are owned by GAA clubs, not the LGFA or Camogie associations, so the men automatically get priority.

This day last week marked International Women’s Day, a day where organisations, companies and charities praised their female colleagues, only to have their gender pay gaps highlighted across Twitter. The irony is not lost on me.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as there are some organisations really trying to make the world a more equal place for women. One such organisation is World Athletics, who have carried out research in a number of different areas in recent months – the most recent of which was a pilot project undertaken to discover how female and male athletes are represented in search engine results online.

World Athletics have also highlighted the significant steps the organisation will take towards gender equity in 2023, as well as giving updates on their 2021 and 2022 pledges for the sport. This can only be described as hugely positive. So often women and girls hear empty promises from organisations who make it look like they’re going to do something to promote sports for women, only to have it all forgotten the next day.

World Athletics’ studies have found many tech and media biases against women in their sport, and have pledged to address them.

Among World Athletics’ pledges for International Women’s Day in 2023 was to promote more, better, and fairer coverage of the sport’s female athletes. They have commissioned research, which will look at the World Athletics Championships later this year in Budapest, and track the abuse directed at both male and female athletes on social media. The idea is to better protect female athletes and take action against those who target athletes online. They have previously carried out similar studies at major championships.

The organisation have also said they will continue to “commission articles, features and other content throughout the year highlighting the ground-breaking women in our sport”.

Biases in media coverage

Another of the studies commissioned by World Athletics looked at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. That showed there was a 42% female, 58% male split in overall search returns online when the spotlight was on specific athletes.

However, when looking through the lens of individual disciplines, more significant differences were recorded: the biggest being a 32% female/68% male split among throwers.

They have said that in comparison with many other sports, the male/female spilt in media coverage is generally much more even that in other sports, but “is still short of gender parity, considering that there is now an even number of events for men and women at the World Athletics Championships”.

Pledges for 2023

In 2023, World Athletics have pledged to increase the number of women on the World Athletics Council from eight members to a minimum of 10 – including at least one female vice president – at the Council elections in August 2023. Women will represent 40% of the World Athletics Council.

They have pledged to encourage 20% more female coaches into the sport by the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. They will also launch a pilot mentoring programme to help women attain leadership roles in all six continental areas.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “I am immensely proud that World Athletics is once again leading the way for gender equity in sport.” He added: “I am also proud that, according to research conducted for us by Nielsen, 74% of our fans believe that World Athletics is truly committed to championing equality. We are happy to lead the way on gender equity initiatives and set the example for other International Federations.”

Previous pledges

It’s easy for an organisation to make pledges. What matters is their implementation.

World Athletics have done something I have seldom seen from other sporting organisations. They have published an update on their previous pledges from 2021 and 2022.

Over those two years they ensured that for the first time in event history, the World Athletics Championships ended on a women’s discipline – the women’s 4x400m relay. This will also be the case at this year’s World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 with the women’s 4x400m relay closing the event.

This alone shows they’re serious in creating equality.

All stats on worldathletics.org now default to women’s events. That’s something we don’t even notice anymore - the automatic default to men’s fixtures and men’s results. An automatic default to women flips this on it’s head and, to me, is one of the simplest yet most impactful ways to get women noticed.