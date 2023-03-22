Cork GAA: Details of divisional players lining out for UCC this summer

CLUBS in Cork have also been furnished with the list of players provided with ‘college permits’, allowing them to play for UCC in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC and Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC.

No more than four players from a single division can play for UCC in the county championships, though players from senior clubs outside Cork are also allowed to play for the college side.

The list of college permits is provided in advance, so as to allow divisional teams to prepare their panels.

The players who will feature for UCC are listed below.

Hurling

Avondhu: Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), Michael Sheehan (Kilworth), Ronan Barry (Killavullen), Eddie Cotter (Killavullen);

Carbery: Seán Daly (Carbery), Seán Henchion (Argideen Rangers), Niall Barrett (Clonakilty), Pádraig Cullinane (Ballinascarthy);

Carrigdhoun: Evan Cullinane (Ballinhassig), Charlie Grainger (Ballinhassig), Simon O’Neill (Ballinhassig), Piaras O’Halloran (Ballygarvan);

Imokilly: Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh), Dylan Healy (Dungourney), Darragh Joyce (Castlemartyr);

Muskerry: Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Shane Kingston (Ballinora).

Football

Avondhu: Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Tom Cunningham (Kilshannig), Ciarán O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown);

Beara: Jonathan Rosales Harrington (Castletownbere);

Carbery: Darragh Holland (Argideen Rangers), Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Eoghan Ferguson (Ballinascarthy), Ian Jennings (Kilmacabea);

Carrigdhoun: Donnacha Desmond (Ballymartle), Fionn Desmond (Ballymartle), Michael Murphy (Kinsale), James Murphy (Kinsale);

Imokilly: Cathal McCarthy (Glanmire), Nathan O’Connell (Glanmire), Darragh Murray (Glanmire);

Muskerry: Evan Dodd (Canovee), Seán Desmond (Clondrohid), Liam Wall (Kilmurry), James O’Mullane (Kilmurry).

Once again, the preliminary stages of the divisions and colleges sections in the premier senior championships will run in the early summer, prior to the commencement of the championships proper.

The sides emerging from those preliminary stages will then move to the second part, from which one team in each code will move forward to the quarter-finals of the premier senior.

The Tadhg Crowley Cup, previously awarded for a second-tier senior football competition, is now given to the winners of the divisions and colleges football title while the Denis O’Riordan Cup, inaugurated last year, is the hurling equivalent.

While there has been some concern elsewhere that Cork are in contravention of a rule that limits top-tier championships to 16 teams, the county board are of the view that the fact that just one division or college progresses means that this is not the case.