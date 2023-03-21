Cork County Board delays special convention on minor grade until autumn

Cork County Board have postponed plans to hold a special convention regarding the decoupling at minor grade for competitions within the county.

Instead, such a meeting will be held in the autumn, after a special GAA Congress which will be focused on the same matter.

At the March meeting of the county board a fortnight ago, delegates were notified of plans to hold the special convention on Tuesday, April 4, immediately before the next monthly gathering.

It had been hoped that clubs would vote on whether not to separate minor from adult competitions from 2024 onwards. With no clear national consensus reached at last month’s annual Congress, the GAA’s Central Council proposed three options for counties – to continue with minor at U17, with full decoupling; to have minor at U18 with players in their final year at minor allowed to play at adult level with permission from parents/guardians; or to have minor at U18 with full decoupling.

In December, at the annual county convention, Cork clubs voted to return to minor at U18 from 2024 – this year, minor will be U17 but there will be parallel competitions at U18 level.

Seeking clarity on decoupling, the executive of the board had proposed the special convention, with just one motion: that a player playing at adult level would have celebrated his 18th birthday the year beforehand or earlier. This would essentially limit minor players ‘on the age’ to playing minor and the next highest age-grade, which will either be U20 or U21.

Freemount delegate John O’Flynn had spoken strongly against the decision of the executive, expressing the view that it may be ruled out of order, while Donal Lyons of Brian Dillons suggested postponing the special convention until more clarity was provided.

Now, it would seem that that latter course of action will be taken as clubs received a communication from county board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

“Further to consultation with Rules Advisory [a central GAA body], it has been decided to postpone next month’s special county convention on age grades until later this year.

“This would allow a special Congress to bring rule into line with Central Council policy, thus facilitating our approach.

“It is hoped that this special Congress would take place in September, followed by our own special county convention soon after.”

Meanwhile, clubs in Cork have also been furnished with the list of players provided with ‘college permits’, allowing them to play for UCC in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC and Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC.

Darragh Flynn of Ballygiblin is one of the players included on UCC's college permit list for the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

No more than four players from a single division can play for UCC in the county championships, though players from senior clubs outside Cork are also allowed to play for the college side.

The list of college permits is provided in advance, so as to allow divisional teams to prepare their panels. The players who will feature for UCC are listed below.

Hurling – Avondhu: Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), Michael Sheehan (Kilworth), Ronan Barry (Killavullen), Eddie Cotter (Killavullen); Carbery: Seán Daly (Carbery), Seán Henchion (Argideen Rangers), Niall Barrett (Clonakilty), Pádraig Cullinane (Ballinascarthy); Carrigdhoun: Evan Cullinane (Ballinhassig), Charlie Grainger (Ballinhassig), Simon O’Neill (Ballinhassig), Piaras O’Halloran (Ballygarvan); Imokilly: Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh), Dylan Healy (Dungourney), Darragh Joyce (Castlemartyr); Muskerry: Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Shane Kingston (Ballinora).

Football – Avondhu: Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Tom Cunningham (Kilshannig), Ciarán O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown); Beara: Jonathan Rosales Harrington (Castletownbere); Carbery: Darragh Holland (Argideen Rangers), Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Eoghan Ferguson (Ballinascarthy), Ian Jennings (Kilmacabea); Carrigdhoun: Donnacha Desmond (Ballymartle), Fionn Desmond (Ballymartle), Michael Murphy (Kinsale), James Murphy (Kinsale); Imokilly: Cathal McCarthy (Glanmire), Nathan O’Connell (Glanmire), Darragh Murray (Glanmire); Muskerry: Evan Dodd (Canovee), Seán Desmond (Clondrohid), Liam Wall (Kilmurry), James O’Mullane (Kilmurry).

Once again, the preliminary stages of the divisions and colleges sections in the premier senior championships will run in the early summer, prior to the commencement of the championships proper.

The sides emerging from those preliminary stages will then move to the second part, from which one team in each code will move forward to the quarter-finals of the premier senior. The Tadhg Crowley Cup, previously awarded for a second-tier senior football competition, is now given to the winners of the divisions and colleges football title while the Denis O’Riordan Cup, inaugurated last year, is the hurling equivalent.

While there has been some concern elsewhere that Cork are in contravention of a rule that limits top-tier championships to 16 teams, the county board are of the view that the fact that just one division or college progresses means that this is not the case.