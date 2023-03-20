Cobh Ramblers back in Munster Senior Cup final after beating Treaty away

Treaty United 2 Cobh Ramblers 3

COBH Ramblers adventures in the Munster Senior Cup continued with a come-from-behind win over Treaty United in the semi-finals at Jackman Park.

The defending champions went a goal down inside three minutes after Colin Kelly scored outside box, but they responded through Conor Drinan, Jake Hegarty, and Liam Kervick.

The result means that the Ramblers have an opportunity to retain the title for the first time in their history, and they will play the winners of Waterford FC and Cork City final.

Shane Keegan named a completely different team to the one that lost 2-0 to Galway United on St Patrick’s Day, and this new group showed no signs of unfamiliarity. They pressed Treaty high into their own half from the whistle and forced a chance inside the first minute that Darren Collins cleared.

As they settled in and found their feet, Martin Coughlan fed the ball through to Kelly and he beat two defenders before rolling the ball into the opposite corner.

Treaty had the lead and this barely seemed to affect how this Cobh team were playing. They took it to a new level after a corner found Darrren Nwankwo inside the box and he fired over from right in front of the posts.

Cobh added a sense of urgency with their passages of play after this and this paid off when Claudio Osorio broke the ball down to Drinan and he rolled in the equaliser.

Things settled down after this, with both teams enjoying spells in possession but neither one was able to fully assert themselves as the rain started pouring down.

Colin Conroy, Treaty United, controlling the ball against James O'Leary, Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Alec Byrne, who recently signed for Treaty from Cork City, was the engine for his side as he carried them through midfield as they pushed through the middle. This worked for a brief period that ended with Charlie O’Brien getting in the way of a shot from Scott Kirkland.

This spurred on Cobh in the final minutes of the first half, and this led to Hegarty coming off the shoulder of a defender and scoring with his right boot.

The Ramblers got a third ten minutes after the restart when Drinan set up Kervick to tap in from close range.

The moment that truly sealed their place in the final came from a Treaty free-kick that landed on the penalty spot. Conroy tried to poke this in and Cobh goalkeeper Darragh Burke got in the way and then pounced on the ball to stop any follow-through.

Treaty managed to pull one back through Nwankwo in the first few seconds of added time, and that ended up as just a minor inconvenience on another wise perfect evening for a Ramblers team on the rise.

TREATY: Joshua Coady; Alec Byrne, Andrew Spain, Scott Kirkland, Colin Kelly, Martin Coughlan, Colin Conroy, Darren Collins, Fionn Doherty, Darrren Nwankwo, Josh Quinlivan.

Subs: Conor Barry for Quinlivan, Stephen Christopher for Spain, Ben O’Riordan for Byrne (all h-t), Lee Devitt for Coughlan (70).

COBH: Darragh Burke; Justin Eguaibor, Charlie O’Brien, Jake Hegarty, Darragh O’Sullivan O’Connell, Claudio Osorio, Callum Stinger, Liam Kervick, Dale Holland, James O’Leary.

Subs: Wilson Waweru for Holland (65), Issa Kargbo for O’Leary (65), Tiernan O’Brien McAllister for Drinan (81), Pierce Philips for Osorio (81), Luke Desmond for Stringer (81).

Referee: Ray Matthew