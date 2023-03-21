Mossgrove Daisy of Shanakiel Harriers takes the honours in the IHT Senior draghunt at Ballinadee

A TREMENDOUS run by unclipped Mossgrove Daisy of Shanakiel Harriers saw her take the honours in the IHT Senior draghunt at Ballinadee on Sunday.

On a course where many hounds struggled on the terrain the winner trained by Barry O’Sullivan led from start to finish to cross the tape ahead of the William Freyne and Ryan Duffy Clogheen hound Viper Whizz.

Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trainer Pat O’Mahony will be pleased with the performance of Zion who ran a season best to snatch third ticket.

Michael O’Brien of Griffin United is a popular figure in the sport and he was pleased with the wholehearted performance of Odhran Boy who ran a season best to snatch fourth ticket.

Championship leader Authority of Northern Hunt after a good start to the season had to be content with fifth ticket on this occasion ahead of the consistent Jamie’s Gem from Aaron Freyne’s Clogheen kennel.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Barry O’Sullivan spoke of his delight in winning his first race of the season.

O’Sullivan said: “I am delighted that Mossgrove Daisy won today as she has a special place in our hearts.”

John O’Callaghan of Northern Hunt with Ashcroft (right) and Dave McSweeney with Authentic (runner-up) in the IHT Puppy Draghunt at Ballinadee.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt another top class running display from the Kieran Kearney Shanakiel Harriers trained Kilbrittain Girl secured her third win of the season.

In a driving finish the winner saw off the consistent Not Now Zola trained by the Clogheen father and son partnership of Joe and Gary Freyne.

Tiger’s Boy of Shanakiel Harriers ran a season best to fill third place ahead of Kane and the Shanakiel Harriers duo of Penny’s Girl and Kerry’s Surprise.

A noon slip at Ballinadee on St Patrick’s Day proved a good start to the weekend for draghunting enthusiasts and particularly for Northern Hunt trainer John O’Callaghan.

In open terrain for the young hounds the Northern Hunt kennelmates Ashcroft and Authentic raced made it a 1.2 for the O’Callaghan kennel.

Just to round off a great day for John O’Callaghan his third entry Amazing snatched sixth ticket much to the delight of their dedicated trainer.

O’Callaghan said: “Always a good feeling when you win a draghunt but when the two kennelmates are also in the tickets it gets better and yes my hounds are progressing nicely.

“Training pups is hard work and credit to all the competing trainers for the dedication they show with their hounds from a young age.” In the other placed hounds the William Freyne and Ryan Duffy Clogheen training partnership will be pleased with their start to the season with Charlie Chaplin filling third ticket.

Mayfield trainers Andrew and Darren O’Callaghan young hound Midday Dreamer was fourth ahead of clubmate Polly from Micky O’Brien’s kennel.

Condolences to the former secretary of the Cork City and County Harriers association Marie Keating of Kerry Pike on the death of her mother Philomena last week.

May she Rest in Peace.

RESULTS

Ballinadee Senior: 1. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 3. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Odhran Boy (Griffin United); 5. Authority (Northern Hunt); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden: 1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Not Now Zola (Clogheen); 3. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Kane (Griffin United); 5. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Kerry’s Surprise (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 2. Authentic (Northern Hunt); 3. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 4. Midday Dreamer (Mayfield); 5. Polly (Mayfield); 6. Amazing (Northern Hunt).