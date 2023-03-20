RedFM Hurling League: Rockies, Piarsaigh and Sars make it two from two in Division 1

Holders Blackrock, Na Piarsaigh and Sarsfields all share the lead at the top of Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League after two rounds of games.

The four top-flight games took place on St Patrick’s Day, with the clash between Kanturk and Killeagh scheduled for Sunday but postponed.

Blackrock made it two wins from two as they beat Fr O’Neills by 2-17 to 1-18 at Church Road. Tadhg Deasy’s excellent individual goal just before half-time gave the Rockies a 1-10 to 0-5 half-time lead, with Kevin O’Keeffe prominent on the point-scoring front.

While O’Neills reduced the gap on the resumption, Blackrock remained in control and made sure of the victory as Dave O’Farrell rounded off a lovely team move to make it 2-12 to 0-7. O’Neill rallied and had a penalty goal from Kevin O’Sullivan, who finished with 1-10.

The Rockies' half-back line of John Cashman, Ciarán Cormack and Daniel Meaney excelled while an O’Neills team that missed six starters benefited from good displays by goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan, Ryan Kenneally, Peter Hassett and Jason Hankard.

Na Piarsaigh were 0-18 to 0-13 winners at home to Carrigtwohill. Craig Hanifin finished with five points, three from play, while Seán Paul Cooke came off the bench to also score three from play. Keith Buckley, Dan Gunning, Luke Sheehan and Eoin Moynihan were also on target for the northsiders. Séan Walsh (0-8) and Justin Oke (0-3) were the top scorers for Carrigtwohill.

Sarsfields impressed as they recorded a 4-20 to 0-12 win away to Erin’s Own. Cian Darcy, Aaron Myers, Daniel Hogan and Shane O’Regan got the goals for the Riverstown side, with Myers adding five points while Shane O’Driscoll was also in good form. Mark Collins was the scorer-in-chief for an under-strength Erin’s Own.

In the other Division 1 game, Charleville drew with Douglas, 1-16 to 1-13 the final score. Niall Hartnett got the Douglas goal, halving a 0-10 to 0-4 first-half deficit. He also nabbed a point while Conor Kingston and Cillian O’Donovan landed some important scores too.

Glen Rovers are the only team on four points after two rounds of Division 2. The northsiders made it two wins on the trot as they saw off Newtownshandrum by 1-21 to 0-16.

Lee Quilligan scored the Glen goal as they assembled a 1-12 to 0-5 half-time lead. Conor O’Sullivan and Simon Kennefick featured heavily among the points while Jerry Lane, Jack Twomey and Eoin O’Mahony were on song for Newtown.

Courcey Rovers and Midleton are both on three points after they had a 1-16 each draw. Kian Farmer scored 1-3 for the Magpies while Ross O’Regan and Aaron Mulcahy each contributed four points. Richard Sweetnam scored the Courceys goal and added eight points while they also benefited from contributions by Ronan Nyhan, Colin Roche and Jerry O’Neill. Michael O’Donovan played well in goal for the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side while Colin Roche also shone.

Sam Cunningham scored 2-3 as county champions St Finbarr’s beat Charleville by 4-20 to 0-19 while Jack Cahalane got 1-5 and Brian Ramsey contributed 1-5. Simon Lenighan and Pa Herlihy each had four points for Mallow.

David O’Callaghan had two goals for Fermoy in their 4-9 to 0-18 triumph away to Bishopstown, with James Molloy and Peter Murphy also netting. Thomas Murray scored eight points for Bishopstown.

Adam Walsh scored 11 points with Conor Barry getting five as Bride Rovers won by 0-21 to 3-11 away to Ballincollig, for whom

In Division 3, Newcestown beat Bandon while Éire Óg won away to Carrigaline, Inniscarra overcame Castlelyons and Blarney got the better of Ballymartle.

Milford and Ballyhea won in Division 4 while Dungourney, Argideen Rangers, Russell Rovers and Watergrasshill were victorious in Group 5.

In the Micheál Holland Cup, goals from Declan Harrington and Philip Wall helped Kilbrittain to victory over Ballinhassig.

RESULTS





Thursday, March 16

Division 2: Ballincollig 3-11 Bride Rovers 0-21, Bishopstown 0-18 Fermoy 4-9.

Division 3: Bandon 1-10 Newcestown 0-16, Carrigaline 0-19 Éire Óg 1-18.

Friday, March 17

Division 1: Blackrock 2-17 Charleville 1-18, Charleville 0-16 Douglas 1-13, Erin’s Own 0-12 Sarsfields 4-20, Na Piarsaigh 0-18 Carrigtwohill 0-13.

Division 2: Courcey Rovers 1-16 Midleton 1-16, Glen Rovers 1-21 Newtownshandrum 0-16, St Finbarr’s 4-20 Mallow 0-19.

Division 3: Inniscarra 2-11 Castlelyons 0-12.

Division 4: Milford 3-18 Cloyne 3-17, Valley Rovers 0-15 Aghabullogue 0-12.

Saturday, March 18

Division 5: Dungourney 2-17 Cloughduv 0-15, Midleton 1-12 Argideen Rangers 3-13.

Sunday, March 19

Division 3: Blarney 1-13 Ballymartle 0-11.

Division 4: Ballyhea 0-15 Lisgoold 0-14.

Division 5: Aghada 0-7 Russell Rovers 0-14, Watergrasshill 2-12 Castlemartyr 0-7.