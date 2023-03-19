UCC Demons need double overtime to see off Killester and set up Super League semi with Ballincollig

UCC Demons 121 Killester 116 (double overtime)

AN incredible win for UCC Demons as they booked a semi-final place against Emporium Cork Basketball in the Men’s Super League following a magnificent win over Killester after two periods of overtime at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

UCC Demons fans celebrate at the buzzer. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Gregorio Adon gave the visitors the perfect start with a monstrous shot outside the paint only for MJ Randolph to reply with a deft move to the hoop.

The home team were struggling to register baskets but Killester were carving open the spaces and following a Paul Dick three-pointer led 12-11 midway through the quarter.

The amount of turnovers that Demons were registering was frightening but a basket and bonus from Kingsley Nwagboso reduced the deficit to the minimum with a minute remaining.

Killester did manage to have the final say as they edged the opening period 22-20 in a quarter where Demons certainly unperformed.

On the restart still nothing to choose between the teams but Demons continued to struggle in the offence court as Killester took a four-point lead in the 14th minute following a Lamar Morgan three.

The hosts were all at sea with the majority of the players playing individually and no plays being set in the offence court. On top of this, no defence was being played by the home side as Killester were ripping them apart with unchallenged baskets.

Demons responded with a Hosford basket and when Randolph produced another glimpse of magic with 1.40 remaining, he edged his side in front, 39-38.

Randolph then finished a lay-up following an interception that saw the Leesiders go in at the break with a fortunate one-point lead: 41-40.

Midway through the quarter Killester led 54-52 and they increased their lead to eight points with 1.37 remaining as Demons looked all at sea.

Killester added more pressure on Demons in the closing minutes of this period as they added two more baskets that gave them a 12-point cushion going into the final quarter.

Randolph opened with a basket for Demons but it didn't look like it was his day as he turned the ball over on his next possession. Consecutive three-pointers from Randolph and James Hannigan reduced the deficit to nine points with 6.32 remaining.

The revival continued when a Nwagbosi banked shot cut it to five points as Killester called a time-out. In the closing minutes Demons threw the kitchen sink at their opponents and when James Hannigan nailed a three-pointer Demons led 91-89.

Killester levelled on the buzzer as we entered the first period of overtime with the sides still trading baskets two minutes into the five-minute period. The tension was unbearable but incredibly Demons lost a five-point lead as the sides went into the second period of overtime.

In the end, luck was on Demons' side as they stumbled over the line much to the delight of their delirious fans.

Top scorers for UCC Demons: MJ Randolph 37, K Hosford 20, K Nwagboso 16.

Killester: T Fernandez 32, G Encarnacion 30, C Roe 21.

UCC DEMONS: J Hannigan, S Carney M J Randolph, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Lehane, T Fam, C Cuff, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, M McCarthy, S Kearney.

KILLESTER: R Clarke, A Casey, P Dick, M Convery, J Behan, P Sullivan, G Encarnacian, C Roe, L Morgan, T F Zerolo, E Kiernan, L F Zerolo, J J Knief, D Sheridan, G Adon.

Referees: J Dooley (Portlaoise). J Malysko (Portlaoise), L Aherne (Limerick).