Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes celebrate victory in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally

THIS Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally was in the balance right to the end of the fourteen and final stage where Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) co-driven by Wexford’s Andy Hayes survived an impressive performance from Swords driver Robert Barrable and his Ulster co-driver Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2) to win by just 8.9 seconds and completing back-to-back wins.

The Welsh crew of early leaders Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) were 42.7 seconds further behind in third.

The top Cork crew was that of Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney and his Blackpool co-driver Liam Brennan (Ford Fiesta R5), who finished seventh.

Akin to the weather, the lead role also changed during Saturday’s eight stages.

In the rain and on the opening pair of stages Welsh driver Meirion Evans held top spot but once the rain stopped and the roads continued to dry, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett assumed control.

Evans gleamed three seconds from Clogagh (S.S.1) and stayed in front after the run over Ballinascarthy that saw the retirement of Gareth MacHale when his VW Polo GTi R5 hit a stone bank.

Callum Devine was best through S.S. 2 moving up two places to second and 2.9s behind Evans, who was quick to get into the groove. Robert Barrable slotted his Citroen C3 Rally2 into third followed by top seed Josh Moffett, who could have done with a better tyre to suit the wet conditions.

That issue was corrected at service and within a stage he was ahead of Evans and the pursuing Devine.

The third stage brought the retirement of Derry’s Desi Henry, who slid his Citroen C3 Rally 2 off the road.

Fellow Ulsterman Cathan McCourt, co-driven by Millstreet’s Liam Moynihan, also in a Citroen was particularly fortunate he didn’t follow suit when he spun at high speed and lost some 40s.

A handbrake problem cost Sam Moffett a few places as he slipped from second to fifth before snatching fourth on S.S. 4.

In the afternoon, Josh Moffett continued to reign supreme through the double run over the classic Ring and nearby Dunworley, ending the day 18.6s ahead of Evans with Devine 9.4s further adrift, a slide on grass on S.S. 8 was a timely reminder of how things can go wrong in an instant.

Robert Barrable ended the day in fourth. Understanding that a spin on the Ring stage cost him time, fifth placed Sam Moffett was still at a loss to explain why his times didn’t match his efforts.

Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) was the top Cork driver, he was ]ninth overall.

Barrable set a cracking pace through the three stages of yesterday’s opening loop moving into second 10.9s behind rally leader Moffett. That margin was whittled down to 6.5 seconds by the penultimate stage but Moffett did enough to secure back to back wins in Clonakilty.

Finishing fourth Devine seemed to lose confidence, Greer improved to finish fifth from Sam Moffett and McSweeney.

Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Ford Escort) won the two-wheel drive category.

The Clonakilty crew of local crew of Darragh O’Donovan/Michael White (Honda Civic) took a facile win in the Junior category.