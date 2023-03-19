Hathaways Cottage lights up the Duhallow Foxhounds Point to Point

THE annual Liscarroll point-to-point fixture took place in front of an excellent crowd at Knockardbane on Sunday.

The Marie Harding-trained Hathaways Cottage lit up the Duhallow Foxhounds-sanctioned fixture for many by posting a battling debut success in the five-year-old mares’ maiden.

The Mahler-sired Hathaways Cottage (5/1), owned and bred by Mrs Mary Turner from Kilavullen, set off in front with Eoin O’Brien and she led until overtaken by Lucky Viv from the second-last.

However, Hathaways Cottage is nothing but tough and she powered back to the front on the approach to the final of the 12 obstacles to see off fellow debutant Colline Fleurie by a widening five lengths.

“She is a very good mare and she ideally wants better ground. We were actually in two minds about running her today,“ said Castletownroche-based handler Miss Harding of Hathaways Cottage.

“There is a good chance that she will now be sold.“

Mikey O’Connor, who is now fifth on the winning most list of point-to-point riders with some 416 victories in points to his credit, departed with the prize for the meeting’s leading rider as he went away with three winners.

The local Liscarroll native instigated his hat-trick aboard Paul O’Flynn’s exciting newcomer Quarry Rocco (2/1 – 6/4)in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden, much to the dismay of the 19 bookmakers present.

Michael Sheehan and James Cantillion, fence stewards at Liscarroll. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Quarry Rocco always travelled well and he made smooth progress on the outer to pick up the running two out, a fence that actually claimed Toss Of A Coin who was lying in second spot at the time.

The winning son of Shirocco then stormed clear to account for Kilbarry Hill by a widening 12 lengths.

“He’s a proper horse that has been working well with West Cork Wildway and he would really want better ground. He is now for sale,“ said Buttevant-based O’Flynn of his father Tom’s homebred Quarry Rocco.

This victory was a very special one for the O’Flynns’ as Tom’s late father Tim O’Flynn was on the Liscaroll point-to-point committee for many years.

The 41-year-old rider’s middle success of the afternoon came aboard Bruff-based handler Jack Bennett’s mare Dancing After Dark (3/1) in the winners of one.

Dancing After Dark, runner-up in a Kilbeggan two and a quarter mile hurdle in June of last year, benefited from frontrunning tactics by making all the running to dismiss favourite Desert Cave by 32 lengths.

“She did it nicely and I was a bit worried both about the lack of a run this year and also the ground.

"She will now run in the mares’ hunters chase at Cork on Easter Monday,“ remarked two-horse handler Bennett of the Kate Costello and Brother Syndicate-owned Dancing After Dark.

Kara Cremin with her sister Jordan and her daughter River Morgan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Connor brought up his three-timer aboard the Niall Kelleher-trained Sarah Jane (4/1) in the closing six-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

Sarah Jane atoned for pulling up on her most recent start at Bandon last month by storming clear from the second-last to beat the only other finisher Coolyline Red by 32 lengths in the colours of Quin-based Gerard Nihill.

“Sarah Jane loved that ground and she will now go for a mares’ winners race,“ said Inchigeelagh-born Kelleher, who now trains some eight horses in Six-Mile-Bridge.

Andy Slattery, the man responsible for starting Faugheen in points, was on the mark with well-supported newcomer Cantico (3/1 – 5/2) in the four-year-old maiden.

The Diamond Boy-sired Cantico picked up the running two out and he survived a final fence blunder with five lbs claimer Adam Ryan to deny Fortified Fortune by a head in what was the closest finish of the afternoon.

“He was showing a lot at home and he’s a horse that’s still big baby,“ reported handler Slattery of his sister-in-law Sharon Slattery’s Cantico, Goffs Land Rover sale graduate incidentally.

The John Murphy-owned/trained Wild Grouse (4/1) destroyed the opposition under Adam Feeney in the six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden for novice riders.

Wild Grouse was always positioned on the pace and he made the best of his way home from after five out to dispense with Wild Grouse by 16 lengths.

“It’s only his third run and he has always worked like a good horse,“ commented Murphy’s travelling head lass Sinead O’Sullivan.

“I’d imagine that he could stick to point-to-points for a while.“

Next Sunday, all roads will lead to Ballynoe where the coveted Gain Mares’ Final will occupy centre stage (1.30pm start).

Results

Going: Heavy

Goffs UK Aintree Sale 4-Y-O Maiden of €800. 3 Miles Mrs S Slattery’s Cantico b g (Diamond Boy – All You Need) 11-6 Mr A P Ryan Baltimore Stables Syndicate’s Fortified Fortune 11-11 Mr B Dunleavy M Flynn O’Connor’s Personal Ambition 11-11 Mr B Lawless 12 ran. Hd, 3L, 1 1/2L. (Winner trained by Andrew Slattery) Topline Burtons Kanturk 5-Y-O Mares’ Maiden of €800. 3 Miles Mrs M Turner’s Hathaways Cottage b m (Mahler – Carrig’n May) 11-11 Mr E P O’Brien Miss C Bowe’s Colline Fleurie 11-11 Mr D O’Connor C J Murphy’s Caughtinaspell 11-11 Mr J C Barry 13 ran. 5L, 1/2L, 4L. (Winner trained by Miss M Harding) Farm First Insurance 5-Y-O Geldings’ Maiden of €800. 3 Miles T O’Flynn’s Quarry Rocco b g (Shirocco – Quarry Minella) 12-2 Mr M J O’Connor Mrs C Goff’s Kilbarry Hill (GB) 11-11 Mr D N Nevin M & G Kelleher’ Burnley Lane 12-2 Mr E P O’Brien 13 ran. 12L, 1 1/4L, 4L. (Winner trained by Paul O’Flynn) Sygma Automation Winners Of One of €1, 750. 3 Miles Ms K Costello & Brothers Syndicate’s Dancing After Dark br m (Mountain High – After Dark) 7-11-11 Mr M J O’Connor H Gettings’ Desert Cave 5-12-2 Mr M C O’Donovan A Ott’s Imperial Eddie 6-11-11 Mr A Burke Ott 6 ran. 32L, 20L, 48L. (Winner trained by J G Bennett) Collins Bros Garage 6-Y-O & Upwards Geldings’ Maiden for Novice Riders of €1, 750. 3 Miles J J Murphy’s Wild Grouse b g (Getaway – Come In Moscow) 6-12-2 Mr A T Feeney C O’Connor & L Fenton’s Knock On Wood 6-11-11 Mr M J McGrath J V Cahill’s The Big Breac 6-12-2 Mr C J Shine 7 ran. 16L, 20L. Only 3 Horses Finished. (Winner trained by John Joseph Murphy) Exors of the Late Dr R J Sheehy 6-Y-O & Upwards Mares’ Maiden of €1, 750. 3 Miles G Nihill’s Sarah Jane ch m (Ocovango – Teffia Gold) 6-11-11 Mr M J O’Connor M E O’Callaghan’s Coolyline Red 7-11-6 Mr T P Aherne 11 ran. 36L. Only 2 Horses Finished. (Winner trained by Niall Kelleher)