Bride Rovers focused on the future with massive club development to cope with booming numbers

The words 'lights, camera, action' are rarely quoted in any GAA circles but in Bride Rovers' case, it's a very different storyline.

This vibrant club is in the midst of preparations for a major red-carpet event in late May. It's part of a massive fundraising drive, the rewards of which are set to take club facilities to a new level following the recent acquisition of 13 acres adjacent to their existing complex.

The move was brought about in response to a continued swelling of the playing population and when the proposed new development is complete within the next two years it will provide the club with three new pitches (one sand-based) along with a walking track.

Legendary club PRO John Arnold captures the current mood of the club.

Never before in the 95-year history of this club has such a feverish level of activity been seen on all fronts.

"It's just all go, go, go over the next few weeks, with games at all levels filling all the days in the diary, and much more. So many of our players are involved with inter-county teams, ladies events, training for close 50 teams and now with our 'Bride Rovers Goes To The Oscars', adventure; life is hectic."

The club has received financial support from both the Sports Capital grants and also the Tomar Fund, with extra avenues of potential revenue set to be followed up in the weeks and months ahead. Ongoing club lotto, Bride Rovers' Club 100 membership scheme and the parish development fund have all helped to improve the balance sheet on an ongoing basis. Right now though, all the talk is about the novel fundraiser, which will be screened in just over two months. Its roots are all in the local community as an all-local cast will feature in seven short films with nine awards being presented for categories such as best film, best actor and so on.

LAUNCH

A launch night takes place this Friday and the rehearsals are scheduled for the next four weeks. Following that it will be all systems go for filming in late April and early May. Tickets for the Oscars night at Rochestown Park Hotel on May 26, will go on sale shortly at a cost of €30. Such an occasion is sure to revive memories of times past, as during the 1970s and 1980s the Rathcormac Film Unit produced several excellent films.

Well-known referee Pa O'Driscoll recently took over as club chairman following the conclusion of Ger Lane's term. Both men have been very instrumental in the work which has led to the acquisition of the land which is ultimately set to take their club to a new level in the years ahead.

"We now have about 800 members spanning men's and ladies adult and juvenile teams and with 250 additional houses set to be built in the area, this development is vital for the future of our club," explained O'Driscoll.

"The good news is that contractors are set to begin work in early May with work on the sand-based pitch the first priority. By 2025 we hope that all three pitches will be in use to add to our existing main pitch and juvenile pitch at our current grounds.

Long term it is also intended to have dressing rooms and other additions at the new venue, but obviously, it is all cost related.

"The current fundraiser will help to greatly supplement the ongoing regular income, as all seven films will be sponsored and the actors will also be seeking to raise their own sponsorship. We also hope to sell 600 tickets for the event itself."

On the field of play, Bride Rovers began their Red FM league with an away win in Fermoy and then edged home 0-21 to 3-11 against Ballincollig last week in their second match. Their next assignment is away against Newtownshandrum.

In the championship fields, summer challenges await against Na Piarsaigh, Killeagh and Inniscarra in a group where anything is possible. So on and off the screen, it's action all the way!