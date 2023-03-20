Cork hurling talking points from the draw with Clare

SPIRIT IN THE CAMP

IT may only be considered a small thing by some, but the spirit in the camp was plain to see in a little detail before the start of both halves.

As the starting 15 took to the pitch, the subs, management, and backroom staff all lined up to applaud them out.

The same thing happened at the start of the second half, in a display of togetherness in the panel, whether you were starting or on the bench.

This show of spirit and solidarity displays just how tight a group they are and it may only be a small thing, but all these things help build that bond that will be needed for the championship.

Have no doubt something like this comes from the players themselves as they build for the league semi-final and the upcoming Munster championship.

CHANGES

With so many changes to the starting 15, it could easily have been argued that Cork would lose. But all those who came in well and truly held up their hand to make a stake for next weekend’s clash with Kilkenny in the league semi-final and further on into the year.

Cork are building a very strong squad and with some established players out through injury the younger ones who have come in are making sure it won’t be easy to get their places back.

Manager Pat Ryan now has the type of headache that he wants where he doesn’t know his starting 15 for the championship at this stage.

The injuries picked up in the league have shown how important strength in depth is and the Rebels are building a squad they will need with four championship games in five weeks.

There is a long way to go yet and Ryan won’t be thinking beyond the league semi-final at this stage, but the signs are good that he will be in a strong position knowing that whoever is missing he now has someone to step in.

DETERMINATION

It would have been easy for Cork to have thrown in the towel with a minute or two to go when Clare went two points up and looked like they would win.

With nothing really at stake it wouldn’t have mattered in the overall picture had they gone down by a point or two.

But they showed a determination in those last few minutes that they weren’t going to be beaten easily and when Conor Cahalane equalised it was the least Cork deserved.

Conditions didn’t help either side and at times it was hard to play some decent hurling but Cork kept going to the end and can move on to next weekend in confident form.

With the blend of young and experienced players we have now there is a lot more to come from this side and that determination they showed in those last few minutes will only help to build their confidence even further going forward.