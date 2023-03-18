Ireland v England: Player ratings from the Grand Slam showdown

Excellent until failing an HIA after Freddie Steward's challenge.
Made a couple of impactful runs and shut down Henry Arundell.
Ran in the crucial try in the final quarter. Committed.
Muscular display in Ireland's midfield, breaking the gain line.
Unable to make a significant impact but generally tidy.
Johnny Sexton: Became the Six Nations' highest points scorer in his final game. 8
A threat in open play, ensuring England could not rest.
Full of fire for the biggest match of his life.
Scored two fine tries and Ireland's most impactful forward.
Not a vintage day for an Irish scrum that struggled.
A bundle of energy in the engine room. Made a key turnover.
Overshadowed by Baird but still outstanding.
The grafter in Ireland's back row emptied the tanks.
All action display from the world player of the year.
Such a force at number eight and took the fight to England.
Jack Conan made a telling contribution.
Controversial red card ended his match just before half-time.
Came into his own when filling in for Steward at full-back.
A gutsy afternoon from a player known for his elegance.
Fully committed to the cause but not the force of old.
Touched the ball a few times but always in heavy traffic.
England needed his fight and the captain stepped up.
Better than recent games but still unconvincing.
Demanded England show their 'dog' and he typified the spirit.
Vastly-improved display from the hooker who scored a try.
Best display of the Six Nations for the tighthead.
Another player who saved his best until last. Big shift.
Filled the boots of Ollie Chessum with aplomb.
Refused to take a backwards step on a tough afternoon.
Required a response after the France debacle and he delivered in spades.
Not the display he needed to silence doubts over his Test pedigree.
Dan Cole came on for his 100th cap but why was Marcus Smith not used?