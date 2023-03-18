Ireland rise to Grand Slam challenge against dogged England at raucous Aviva Stadium

Ireland 29 England 16

IRELAND secured a historic first-ever home Grand Slam thanks to a wonderful brace by hooker Dan Sheehan against 14-man England at a noisy Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Given the occasion, Ireland started nervously, which allowed England captain Owen Farrell the opportunity to slot an eighth-minute penalty. Andrew Porter then conceded a soft penalty at a lineout in the 14th minute and Farrell split the posts once more to double England’s early lead.

In the 18th minute Sexton created some 6N history when his successful penalty from 40m saw him eclipse Ronan O’Gara as the all-time record points scorer in the competition. More importantly, the score served as a settler for his side.

The Aviva was starting to get nervous but Sheehan instantly changed the mood with an excellent 34th-minute try off a training ground move. Ryan Baird gathered the lineout and when Josh van der Flier went to play scrum half at the back of the ensuing maul he popped a simple pass back inside to Sheehan, who was running a hard line from the touchline, and the Leinster hooker had the gas to get home from 20m for the game’s opening try.

The game was in the melting pot, but in the 39th minute, a huge moment occurred when England full-back Freddie Steward was issued a straight red when his elbow made contact with the head of his Irish counterpart Hugo Keenan. The collision may have been accidental, but in the current climate, it was always going to be a red. With a 10-6 halftime lead and a man advantage, the Grand Slam looked assured.

The comfortable second half never materialised, however, with Farrell slotting a three-pointer in the 51st minute from a scrum penalty to make it a one-point game. The stadium started to sound nervous once more.

A collective sigh of relief came in the 62nd minute when Jamison Gibson-Park and Bundee Aki combined to send Robbie Henshaw over from close range.

The champagne corks began popping six minutes later when Jack Conan put Sheehan away in the right corner with a brilliant offload. Another excellent Sexton conversion meant it was a three-try game.

Ireland’s Dan Sheehan scores their third try despite he efforts of Dan Cole and Ben Curry. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

England hooker Jamie George touched down in the 73rd minute off a rolling maul, to put the fizzy back on ice, put a 76th-minute yellow card to Jack Willis meant that Ireland had two extra men for the last few minutes, and Rob Herring secured the bonus point with a 77th minute try to signal celebration time.

Scorers for Ireland: J Sexton (1 pen, 3 cons), D Sheehan (2 tries), R Henshaw, R Herring (1 try each).

England: O Farrell (3 pens, 1 con), J George (1 try).

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Baird, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Subs: J O’Brien for H Keenan (40), J Conan for P O’Mahony (56), T O’Toole for T Furlong (59), R Herring for D Sheehan (70), K Treadwell, C Murray and R Byrne for R Baird, J Gibson-Park and J Sexton (74), C Healy for T Furlong (75), P O’Mahony for C Doris (79).

ENGLAND: F Steward; A Watson, H Slade, M Tuilagi, H Arundell; O Farrell (capt), J van Poortvliet; E Genge, J George, K Sinckler; M Itoje, D Ribbans; L Ludlam, J Willis, A Dombrandt.

Subs: B Curry for J Willis (53), J Marchant for H Arundell (59), M Vunipola for E Genge (64), D Cole for K Sinckler (68), N Isiekwe and A Mitchell for D Ribbans and J van Pootvliet (70).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)