Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 07:30

Shane Keegan: Cobh just need to hit reset after defeat to Galway

John Caulfield's Galway United lived up to their billing as title favourites at St Colman's Park on St Patrick's Day
Shane Keegan: Cobh just need to hit reset after defeat to Galway

Cobh Ramblers' Isa Kargbo goes past Galway United's Conor O'Keeffe during the SSE Airtricity First Divison game at St Colman's Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dylan O’ Connell

COBH Ramblers manager Shane Keegan says his side need to ‘hit the reset button’ as their four game unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 defeat to Galway United at St Colman’s Park.

The Rams could have gone top of the league with a win but they were undone by goals from Vincent Borden and Ronan Manning.

“Very, very Disappointed with our own performance,” the manager assessed the result.

“Obviously we got off to a great start this season which I’ve been really happy with but tonight we’ve been way off. Way, way off. Our use of the ball was just not of the level that we expect it to be.

“I thought defensively we were still quite sound apart from the error for the second goal. I thought all of the back four; Charlie Lyons, Frahlly (Brendan Frahill), the two full-backs, Cian Browne, were excellent again. I thought defensively we were solid but our use of the ball and our build up play was almost non-existent.

“Look we had to change things obviously with Wilson (Waweru) not being available because of the contract situation. Playing Jack (Doherty) up there on his own, maybe I might have got things a little bit wrong myself in terms of how we set up and how we went about it. Our use of the ball wasn’t the level that we expect.

RESET

“Look, we just need to hit the reset button and get to where we were before tonight’s performance. There was definitely lessons learned in terms of the set up and how we go about it, that kind of thing. But look, there’s no major panic.

“I think this is the best team in the league. They’ve beaten us, deservedly so, but I don’t think our season will be determined by how we do against the likes of Galway United. 

Our season will be determined by how we do against the other promotion contenders around us.” 

The defeat ended a run that saw three victories and a draw with promotion rivals Longford Town. Keegan doesn’t want to dwell on the disappointment, he wants to use this as a learning experience with his team.

“Look, I couldn’t have been happier with everything up until tonight, I really couldn’t. We do need to put things into perspective. We have been very, very good up until tonight. That’s not to give us a free pass for tonight, absolutely not. We expect ourselves to be better and the next time we meet Galway we need to make sure that we are better,” he said.

“That’s a fantastic start when you think about where we are coming from, from last season. But, we don’t want to sit back and be happy with that. We need to correct the wrongs of tonight, to make sure we stay up at that end.”

Read More

Cobh Ramblers suffer first loss of the season to John Caulfield's Galway United 

More in this section

Waterford v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Clare v Cork: Downey, Harnedy, Cadogan and O'Connor all start for Rebels
Corker of a week at Cheltenham: Rebel jockeys deliver at the Festival Corker of a week at Cheltenham: Rebel jockeys deliver at the Festival
Cheltenham Racing Festival - Day Three Cheltenham: Frustration for Davy Russell on day three of the Festival
cork soccer
<p>Head coach Andy Farrell celebrates with the Six Nations trophy. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Andy Farrell: How the England coach became the key figure behind's Ireland Grand Slam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more