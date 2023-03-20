Shane Keegan: Cobh just need to hit reset after defeat to Galway

COBH Ramblers manager Shane Keegan says his side need to ‘hit the reset button’ as their four game unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 defeat to Galway United at St Colman’s Park.

The Rams could have gone top of the league with a win but they were undone by goals from Vincent Borden and Ronan Manning.

“Very, very Disappointed with our own performance,” the manager assessed the result.

“Obviously we got off to a great start this season which I’ve been really happy with but tonight we’ve been way off. Way, way off. Our use of the ball was just not of the level that we expect it to be.

“I thought defensively we were still quite sound apart from the error for the second goal. I thought all of the back four; Charlie Lyons, Frahlly (Brendan Frahill), the two full-backs, Cian Browne, were excellent again. I thought defensively we were solid but our use of the ball and our build up play was almost non-existent.

“Look we had to change things obviously with Wilson (Waweru) not being available because of the contract situation. Playing Jack (Doherty) up there on his own, maybe I might have got things a little bit wrong myself in terms of how we set up and how we went about it. Our use of the ball wasn’t the level that we expect.

RESET

“Look, we just need to hit the reset button and get to where we were before tonight’s performance. There was definitely lessons learned in terms of the set up and how we go about it, that kind of thing. But look, there’s no major panic.

“I think this is the best team in the league. They’ve beaten us, deservedly so, but I don’t think our season will be determined by how we do against the likes of Galway United.

Our season will be determined by how we do against the other promotion contenders around us.”

The defeat ended a run that saw three victories and a draw with promotion rivals Longford Town. Keegan doesn’t want to dwell on the disappointment, he wants to use this as a learning experience with his team.

“Look, I couldn’t have been happier with everything up until tonight, I really couldn’t. We do need to put things into perspective. We have been very, very good up until tonight. That’s not to give us a free pass for tonight, absolutely not. We expect ourselves to be better and the next time we meet Galway we need to make sure that we are better,” he said.

“That’s a fantastic start when you think about where we are coming from, from last season. But, we don’t want to sit back and be happy with that. We need to correct the wrongs of tonight, to make sure we stay up at that end.”