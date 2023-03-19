Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 12:25

Courcey Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in RedFM Hurling League

Courceys have started Division 2 impressively, drawing with a Magpies side short a host of key players
Courcey Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in RedFM Hurling League

Brendan Ryan hit 1-8 for Courcey Rovers against Midleton. Picture: Larry Cummins

Jack McKay

Courcey Rovers 1-16 Midleton 1-16 

COURCEY Rovers continued their strong start to RedFM Division 2 Hurling League in Ballinspittle on St Patrick’s Day.

The visitors picked up the first score, as veteran Paul Haughney put one over from play. The teams then exchanged points, with full-forward Ronan Nyhan’s score cancelled out by Midleton’s Ross O’Regan.

Courceys took control, as Brendan Ryan finished excellently from a penalty, followed by points from Colin Roche and Jerry O’Neill, 1-4 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

For the next 15 minutes, both sides picked up five points each, with Courceys' Brendan Ryan credited with all five, including two from play. Midleton’s scores were shared among O’Regan, Farmer and Mulcahy. At the break, Midleton trailed 0-7 to Courceys' 1-9. 

They returned for the second half needing points, and Mulcahy, Haughney and Crowley all raised the white flag, reducing the gap to two points.

Colin Roche and Fergus Lordan were excellent at the back for Rovers, and did a great job of limiting Midleton’s opportunities, even with the strength of O’Regan and Farmer, who were great for the Magpies.

A point from Martin Collins increased Courceys' lead to three in the 43rd minute. Midleton replied, with O’Regan’s effort forcing a save from O’Donovan, but the keeper could do little to stop Farmer’s follow-up. The sides were now level with 15 to play.

Courceys took the lead through Nyhan but Sean O’Sullivan responded with an excellent point from play, topping off a great display at centre-back.

Brendan Ryan added to his tally to give the Carrigdhoun club the lead once again but points from Mulcahy, Farmer and O’Regan helped Midleton to a two-point advantage. Colin Roche managed another excellent score from wing-back, and Courceys followed on from that with two more points, courtesy of O’Donovan and O’Neill. 

Mulcahy levelled the game for Midleton from a free, just before the whistle.

Courcey will make the trip to Bishopstown while Midleton host the Barrs in two weeks.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: B Ryan 1-8 (0-5 f), R Nyhan, C Roche, J O’Neill 0-2 each, M Collins, D O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Midleton: K Farmer 1-3, R O’Regan 0-4 (0-1 f), A Mulcahy 0-4 (0-3 f), P Haughney, C Crowley 0-2 each, S O’Sullivan 0-1.

COURCEY ROVERS: M O’Donovan; K Collins, B Collins, L Collins; C Roche, F Lordan, J Russell; M Collins, Dj Twomey; O Crowley, T O’Sullivan, J O’Neill; R Sweetnam, R Nyham, B Ryan.

Subs: M Cronin for T O’Sullivan (38), D O’Donovan for R Sweetnam (48), J O’Brien for O Crowley (55).

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; C Gunning, C Murphy, S Smyth; E Moloney, S O’Sullivan, C Murray; P Haughney, C O’Brien; R Hartnett, R O’Regan, A Mulcahy; C Crowley, K Farmer, P Connaughton.

Sub: A Daly for P Haughney (41).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

Read More

Fermoy beat Bishopstown away in the RedFM Hurling League

More in this section

Waterford v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Clare v Cork: Downey, Harnedy, Cadogan and O'Connor all start for Rebels
Corker of a week at Cheltenham: Rebel jockeys deliver at the Festival Corker of a week at Cheltenham: Rebel jockeys deliver at the Festival
Cheltenham Racing Festival - Day Three Cheltenham: Frustration for Davy Russell on day three of the Festival
cork gaa#hurling
<p>Head coach Andy Farrell celebrates with the Six Nations trophy. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Andy Farrell: How the England coach became the key figure behind's Ireland Grand Slam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more