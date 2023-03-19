Courcey Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in RedFM Hurling League

Courcey Rovers 1-16 Midleton 1-16

COURCEY Rovers continued their strong start to RedFM Division 2 Hurling League in Ballinspittle on St Patrick’s Day.

The visitors picked up the first score, as veteran Paul Haughney put one over from play. The teams then exchanged points, with full-forward Ronan Nyhan’s score cancelled out by Midleton’s Ross O’Regan.

Courceys took control, as Brendan Ryan finished excellently from a penalty, followed by points from Colin Roche and Jerry O’Neill, 1-4 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

For the next 15 minutes, both sides picked up five points each, with Courceys' Brendan Ryan credited with all five, including two from play. Midleton’s scores were shared among O’Regan, Farmer and Mulcahy. At the break, Midleton trailed 0-7 to Courceys' 1-9.

They returned for the second half needing points, and Mulcahy, Haughney and Crowley all raised the white flag, reducing the gap to two points.

Colin Roche and Fergus Lordan were excellent at the back for Rovers, and did a great job of limiting Midleton’s opportunities, even with the strength of O’Regan and Farmer, who were great for the Magpies.

A point from Martin Collins increased Courceys' lead to three in the 43rd minute. Midleton replied, with O’Regan’s effort forcing a save from O’Donovan, but the keeper could do little to stop Farmer’s follow-up. The sides were now level with 15 to play.

Courceys took the lead through Nyhan but Sean O’Sullivan responded with an excellent point from play, topping off a great display at centre-back.

Brendan Ryan added to his tally to give the Carrigdhoun club the lead once again but points from Mulcahy, Farmer and O’Regan helped Midleton to a two-point advantage. Colin Roche managed another excellent score from wing-back, and Courceys followed on from that with two more points, courtesy of O’Donovan and O’Neill.

Mulcahy levelled the game for Midleton from a free, just before the whistle.

Courcey will make the trip to Bishopstown while Midleton host the Barrs in two weeks.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: B Ryan 1-8 (0-5 f), R Nyhan, C Roche, J O’Neill 0-2 each, M Collins, D O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Midleton: K Farmer 1-3, R O’Regan 0-4 (0-1 f), A Mulcahy 0-4 (0-3 f), P Haughney, C Crowley 0-2 each, S O’Sullivan 0-1.

COURCEY ROVERS: M O’Donovan; K Collins, B Collins, L Collins; C Roche, F Lordan, J Russell; M Collins, Dj Twomey; O Crowley, T O’Sullivan, J O’Neill; R Sweetnam, R Nyham, B Ryan.

Subs: M Cronin for T O’Sullivan (38), D O’Donovan for R Sweetnam (48), J O’Brien for O Crowley (55).

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; C Gunning, C Murphy, S Smyth; E Moloney, S O’Sullivan, C Murray; P Haughney, C O’Brien; R Hartnett, R O’Regan, A Mulcahy; C Crowley, K Farmer, P Connaughton.

Sub: A Daly for P Haughney (41).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).