GALOPIN Des Champs proved too strong for Bravemansgame with a brilliant performance to land the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin Des Champs was sent off the 7-5 favourite to make a successful step up in trip in the three-mile-two-furlong showpiece.

And while he was unproven over the distance, his stamina was never in doubt as he outstayed Bravemansgame up the Cheltenham hill to claim an impressive seven-length verdict.

