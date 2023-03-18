Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 12:55

St Finbarr's missing key players but see off Mallow in RedFM Hurling League

Sam Cunningham struck for 2-3 from play as the hosts eased to a win in Togher on St Patrick's Day
St Finbarr's missing key players but see off Mallow in RedFM Hurling League

Jack Cahalane taking part in the St Finbarr's Christy Dooley corporate poc fada last December. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Barry O'Mahony

St Finbarr’s 4-20 Mallow 0-19 

REIGNING Premier Senior Hurling champions St Finbarr’s remain unbeaten in the RedFM Division 2 League following a comfortable home win over Mallow on St Patrick’s Day. 

Ger Cunningham’s team were understrength, with only four players that started in the county final last year featuring in this one, but they still had too much. Eoghan Finn was rock solid at centre-back, while up front Colm Keane, Sam Cunningham, Jack Cahalane and Brian Ramsey were integral. 

A tough day at the office for Mallow though Pa Herlihy stood out with four sweet points from play.

There were only three points between the teams after 15 minutes, with the Barrs ahead 0-7 to 0-4, but once Ramsey scored a goal from close-range after 17 minutes the winners never looked back.

Pádraig Buggy pointed before Séamus Buckley and a long-range Fionn O’Neill effort did keep Mallow in touch, before a Cahalane free and a Ramsey effort extended the advantage, 1-10 to 0-6. The seven-point cushion was still intact after 28 minutes, 1-12 to 0-8, until Buggy and Ramsey added two more. Herlihy and a Simon Lenighan free did cut the deficit before the break, 1-14 to 0-10 at half-time.

The Barrs hit two of the first three points of the new half until the lively Cahalane raised a green flag. The sides exchanged points, before the impressive Cunningham, son of manager Ger, scored an excellent goal from a difficult angle, 3-17 to 0-12 after 45 minutes.

Credit must go to Mallow, who battled gamely right to the very end. The beaten team hit four of the next five points, with Fionn O’Neill’s effort the pick of the bunch, 3-18 to 0-16. Cunningham got his second and the Barrs' fourth goal with eight minutes remaining. 

Mallow did get three of the last five points, but they have now suffered a second consecutive defeat. Last year’s premier SHC winners St Finbarr’s remain unbeaten with three points from the first two games.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Cunningham 2-3, J Cahalane 1-5 (0-2 f), B Ramsey 1-4, C Keane 0-4, P Buggy 0-2, E Finn, J O’Kelly 0-1 each.

Mallow: S Lenighan (0-3 f), P Herlihy 0-4 each, R Sheehan 0-3 (0-2f), D Buckley, F O’Neill, S Buckley 0-2 each, B Murphy, M Kelleher 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; C Walsh, D Scannell, S Kennedy; C Steele, E Finn, C Crowley; R Doyle, C Barrett; A Buckley, C Keane, P Buggy; B Ramsey, S Cunningham, J Cahalane.

Sub: J O’Kelly for A Buckley (h-t).

MALLOW: C Carroll; J Healy, B Kingston, D Copps; S Copps, N O’Riordan, P Healy; S Buckley, S O’Callaghan; S Lenighan, F O’Neill, P Herlihy; R Sheehan, S O’Leary, D Buckley.

Subs: M Kelleher for S Buckley (23), B Murphy for S O’Callaghan (36). S Buckley for S Lenighan (35).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).

Read More

Fermoy beat Bishopstown away in the RedFM Hurling League

More in this section

Corker of a week at Cheltenham: Rebel jockeys deliver at the Festival Corker of a week at Cheltenham: Rebel jockeys deliver at the Festival
Cheltenham Racing Festival - Day Three Cheltenham: Frustration for Davy Russell on day three of the Festival
Fermoy beat Bishopstown away in the RedFM Hurling League Fermoy beat Bishopstown away in the RedFM Hurling League
cork gaa#hurling
<p>Robert Downey of Cork in action against Michael Kiely of Waterford. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Clare v Cork: Downey, Harnedy, Cadogan and O'Connor all start for Rebels

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more