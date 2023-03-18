David Corkery on Ireland v England: Chance for glory that Irish simply can't let slip

Modern-day coaching philosophies will dictate that both sets of players should view tomorrow’s game as just another match, and all the passion, fury, emotions and lust for glory that makes sport so, so special should be locked away for the duration of the game.
Anyone who has ever had the priceless experience of preparing for a crunch game in a dressing room environment will tell you that there exists a kind of thick and often smothering atmosphere that stimulates diverse reactions in its occupants; and no matter whatever you do in life after playing sport to try and simulate the dressing room, you will fail and do so miserably.