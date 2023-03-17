Cork v Louth: Steven Sherlock to return as footballers set to make minimal changes

SUNDAY, NFL Division 2 Louth v Cork, Ardee, 1pm

BY the time Cork tuck into their protein-laden grub tomorrow night, promotion to Division 1 is likely to have been taken off the menu by Dublin’s anticipated win over Meath in Navan earlier in the afternoon.

That would wrap up that aspect of Division 2 for John Cleary’s charges though Mickey Harte’s Louth would still, in theory at any rate, be in the promotion chase but would need to win on Sunday and then defeat the Dubs a week later.

Cork, who host table-toppers Derry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in their concluding game on Sunday week, are seeking to maintain a 100% record on the road after already claiming the scalps of Kildare and Clare in Newbridge and Ennis respectively.

Maintaining a high standard will also be uppermost in Cleary’s thinking because the Munster championship isn’t too far away and with such intense competition for starting places anyway, Cork will demand the very best.

As per usual the team is not expected to be made public until lunchtime tomorrow but change from the side which started the 3-10 to 1-8 win over Clare is likely to be kept to the minimum and could well be the same 15 again.

The one alteration might come in attack, where leading scorer Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), who has accumulated 0-24, is due to return from the ankle injury which ruled him out against the Banner, when Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) started in the left corner.

As many as 11 players have started all five matches, ranging from keeper Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers) to defenders Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) and Mattie Taylor (Mallow), midfielders Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) and Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) to forwards Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Sean Powter (Douglas), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), and captain Brian Hurley (Castlehaven).

Cork are the highest scorers to date across all four divisions, leading with the way with a staggering 13-71 (110) from their five outings and, defensively, only Dublin have a marginally better record with just a point between the pair in that aspect.

Tailteann Cup holders, Westmeath, who will be one of the 16 teams contesting the Sam Maguire Cup, are second with a total of 105 in Division 3 followed by Division 4’s Leitrim on two points less while Mayo are Division 1’s top scorers with 92.

Louth suffered a key injury blow with captain Sam Mulroy ruled out due to a hamstring issue suffered in the win over Kildare and he’s set to be sidelined for up to three months. He is a big loss, having again emerged as the county’s leading scorer with 0-19. At the outset Louth, who were promoted along with Limerick from Division 3, were considered relegation candidates, but they’ve proven well up to the mark despite losing their opening two games to Clare, away, and Derry at home.

Harte’s side will be brimming with confidence after winning their last three games against Limerick, Meath, and Kildare to not only retain their status but challenge for another promotion.

The bookies quote Cork 2/5 to make it three from three on their travels.

CORK SCORERS

1. Steven Sherlock 0-24 (0-14 f, 0-1 45).

2. Brian Hurley 1-16 (0-7 f, 0-2 m).

3. Sean Powter 4-2.

4. Chris Óg Jones 0-10.

5. Mattie Taylor, Conor Corbett 2-2 each.

7. Eoghan McSweeney 1-4.

8. Colm O’Callaghan 1-2.

9. Ian Maguire, Cathail O’Mahony 1-1 each.

11. Brian O’Driscoll 0-3.

12. Maurice Shanley, Luke Fahy, John O’Rourke, Ruairí Deane 0-1 each.