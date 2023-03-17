Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 09:18

Cork City need to tighten up as they welcome Shels to Turner's Cross

Colin Healy's side drew twice on the road with impressive attacking displays but conceded six goals in the process
Darragh Crowley of Cork City celebrates after scoring against Shamrock Rovers. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League, Cork City v Shelbourne, Turner’s Cross, 5pm.

DESPITE failing to hold on to two-goal leads in their previous two games, Cork City should be pleased with their season.

They’re top scorers in the division, and apart from the first half against Bohemians in their opening fixture, they have not looked out of place against any team on their return to the Premier Division.

Cork City nanager Colin Healy. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady
City have five points from their first five matches, which is a good return, considering they have played arguably the best two teams, away from home: Derry City and Shamrock Rovers. Bohs’s early form shows that they could be potential title winners. I expected City to beat UCD, and going to the Showgrounds is a difficult game, and a draw against Sligo is a good result.

Against Shels, City will be targeting a victory. Damien Duff’s side are organised and difficult to break down, but offensively have problems.

The Dubliners are the lowest scorers in the division, having only scored twice this season. I expect Shels to set up to be hard to beat.

Shels operate with a 3-4-3 formation, which becomes five at the back when out of possession, and Duff will be cautious about restricting City, especially at the beginning of the game.

Against UCD, in their previous match at Turner’s Cross, City were quick out of the traps and blew UCD away before the Students had any time to settle into the game.

ONSLAUGHT

I don’t think Shels will be as naïve as UCD and will be prepared for a City onslaught. I believe that Shels’s game plan will be a ‘smash and grab’: That they will stay strong defensively and then look to nick a goal from a set piece or on a counter-attack.

City just have to go with the same attitude and game plan they did against UCD.

I thought City would struggle in front of goal this season, but they have been excellent. Surprisingly, they have looked fragile at the back, and City’s best form of defence is attack.

Of course, defending is a team game, and it starts from the front. Ruairi Keating always puts in a big shift, and his being taken off against Sligo had a big impact on the team defensively. Keating was out on his feet against Sligo and needed to be substituted, but others coming on must be prepared to put in the same effort defensively that he did.

Of course, strikers being introduced will be desperate to score, but when you are leading by two goals, the most important thing is to try and hold the ball up for the team in possession, and out of possession; just try and get behind the ball.

City are in a strong position and another home victory will make it an excellent start to the season.

With another big crowd to cheer them on, I expect that Healy’s side will take all three points.

<p>Sire Du Berlais, with Mark Walsh up, on the rails, leads Teahupoo, with Davy Russell up, 11, and Flooring Porter, with Danny Mullins up, as he persues the leader, after the last, on his way to winning the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Cheltenham: Frustration for Davy Russell on day three of the Festival

