Cobh Ramblers v Galway United: John Caulfield at St Colman's Park as top two face off

A top-of-the-table clash awaits at St Colman’s Park on St Patrick’s Day as Cobh Ramblers play host to Galway United at 5pm.

Shane Keegan’s Cobh side have made a fine start to the League Of Ireland First Division campaign, and are in second on 10 points. Cobh will get a test of their early season credentials when a Galway team many are tipping for promotion come to town.

The Ramblers manager Keegan has implemented a real structure and a solid base to the team based on the opening games. While the addition of former Waterford first team coach Fran Rockett as the Cobh assistant manager looks like a fine bit of business.

Goals from Jack Doherty and Wilson Waweru saw Ramblers make it three league wins out of four away to Treaty United last time out. Both have provided a real creative spark to date. At this early stage, Cobh currently have the best defensive record in the First Division, having kept three clean sheets and conceding only one goal. Lee Steacy has been dependable between the posts while centre-back pairing Charlie Lyons and Brendan Frahill also have looked solid.

Cian Browne, who won the FAI Junior Cup with Waterford side Villa FC in 2022, looks a fine addition to the Cobh setup and has been very lively at full-back.

John Caulfield brings his Galway United side down to Cobh in ruthless form and they will look to keep that going in Cobh.

Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Galway have won four games out of four so far and will be hoping their 100% winning start to the campaign remains intact at the full-time whistle.

The West Of Ireland club won 9-0 against Kerry FC last weekend, as Caulfield looks to secure Galway promotion this term.

On top of the quality of their playing squad, Galway also have a very astute assistant in the dugout alongside Caulfield in the form of former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

Caulfield delivered plenty of success while manager of Cork City. There is strong anticipation and hope that 2023 will be the year he gets Galway United promoted to the Premier Division.

Given the resources and structures in place at the club, Galway have the essential ingredients of a Premier Division club. Now it is a case for Caulfield and company to prove they belong there on the pitch.

A gripping encounter awaits on Friday night and good attendance at St Colman’s Park is anticipated.

There has been a good buzz in Cobh around the decent Ramblers' start to the season.

A victory in this particular contest against a promotion favourite in Galway would be a massive statement of intent for Shane Keegan’s charges.