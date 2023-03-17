Cheltenham: Frustration for Davy Russell on day three of the Festival

YOUGHAL jockey Davy Russell was aboard the heavily backed 4/6 favourite Mighty Potter in the opening race on the third day of Cheltenham.

Unfortunately, his tendency to hang badly, which was evident in Down Royal, resurfaced, allied to running with the choke out, and reportedly also losing a shoe, meant the race ended in disappointment.

That was the first hammer blow for punters and they were left reeling as Cork owners Joe and Marie Donnelly watched their dual festival Cheltenham winner Shiskin, at even-money, finished second in the Ryanair Chase. A horrific error at a crucial juncture before powering up the hill proved costly. It was too little, too late leaving connections wondering if the Gold Cup might have been a better option.

Gaillard Du Mesnil and Patrick Mullins won the WellChild National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase (Grade 2) for Joe & Marie Donnelly. Picture: Healy Racing

Joe and Marie Donnelly had won Tuesday's National Hunt Chase with Gaillard Du Mesnil, who was himself the beneficiary of a horse falling when out in front.

'Swings and roundabouts' is a common theme in racing.

A bad mistake also scuppered the chances of Drimoleague owner Sean O'Driscoll's Home By The Lee, who to his credit flew home up the hill to finish fifth. Bookmakers who needed oxygen and a cash injection after a black Wednesday were now in celebratory mode as Sire Du Berlais provided a double carpet shocker (33/1)for JP McManus and Mark Walsh. A famous Templemore punter famously said: "this game would tame lions..."

SHOCK

The shocks continued in the Magners Pale Chase as Joe and Marie Donnelly had to settle for fifth with Haut En Coloeurs, who has been an unlucky horse for the Cork owners. The stylish young Dublin jockey Ben Harvey combined with John McConnell to claim the prize.

It had been a Leeside-infused Cheltenham for the first few days but beleaguered punters on day three were opting for beers and prosecco rather than the £170 bottles of Moet and Chandon Brut Imperial champagne which was being ordered in abundance on days one and two.

The festival concludes with the traditional highlight, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, on Friday. It's been a week high on excitement and emotion and the ultimate story would have been a victory for Henry De Bromhead in the race named in memory of his son Jack.

Magical Zoe trained by Henry ran her heart out in second but You Wear It Well finally produced a Cork victory on day three as Gavin Sheehan from Dunmanway steered home the Jamie Snowden mare to victory at 16-1.

You Wear It Well ridden by Gavin Sheehan on their way to winning the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The afternoon teas with the traditional smoked salmon sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and amazing pastries were the cushion for many on a day when bookmakers struck back with a vengeance.