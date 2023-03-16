Adam Idah returns to Ireland squad featuring four other Cork players 

AFTER missing out on the majority of 2022 through injury, Adam Idah has once again been called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad by Stephen Kenny.

The Norwich City striker will join four other players from Cork in the squad; Caoimhin Kelleher, John Egan, Alan Browne, and Chiedozie Ogbene.

The quintet will be involved in games against Latvia and France, with both fixtures set to take place at the AVIVA Stadium.

Idah missed the majority of 2022 with a knee injury that required surgery, and he did not return until the start of the EFL Championship season.

The striker marked his first game back with a goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last August.

He will link up with a Cork contingent that includes an inform John Egan, with the defender currently dreaming of a place in the FA Cup semi-finals as Sheffield United are set to take on Birmingham City this weekend in the quarter finals.

Chiedozie Ogbene will go into this international window after scoring eight goals for Rotherham United this season.

Alan Browne is currently fighting to get into the play-off places in the EFL Championship with Preston North End. The captain has led his team to within seven points of sixth place Millwall, with the Lilywhites are dreaming of a place in the Premier League for the first time.

Andrew Omobamidele is also back in the Ireland squad after overcoming a number of injuries that plagued 2022 for the Norwich City defender.

Will Smallbone has been called up after helping the Under-21s reach the play-off round of the European Championships for the first time. The Southampton midfielder, who is on loan at Stoke City, was previously included in the senior squad for a series of friendlies against Norway and Malta in November 2022.

There’s a first international call-up for Mikey Johnston, who recently declared for Ireland. The winger is currently on loan at Vitória de Guimarães in the Portuguese top flight from Celtic. Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).