Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club: New home but same commitment to local fighters of all abilities

FR HORGAN’S Boxing Club is making huge waves in and out of the ring, as it continues to win numerous titles and medals in the ring.

The club have recently moved to a new premises in Ard Alainn Business Park, at John Kennedy Road in Churchfield.

Their new committee have been working extremely hard over the past few months to put everything into place in the new premises and put the finishing touches last month by adding a new boxing ring.

They moved from their old training venue in the yard of JD Scaffolding in Kocknaheeny where they trained for the last 12 months and are really looking forward to the next chapter going forward as a club.

New president Jimmy Doherty who, along with chairman Martin O’Hare, trainers Kenneth Crinnion and Adam Healy have been very busy in the last six months so that all their fighters have a new home to train in.

“I got involved last year when my brother-in-law Kenneth ask me if I could help out in any way and to be honest, it’s probably one of the best decisions I made, as I’m really enjoying watching all the boxers improving all of the time,” he said.

“I have to give credit to everyone involved in the club as they all have pulled together to make sure that we now have new premises to call our home.

FLOURISH

“In the ring, we continue to flourish with the likes of Ryan McCarthy, Patrick Doherty, Lauren Crinnion, Sophie Healy, Christina Desmond, Shaklim Cairns, Jayden Cronin, and Kian O’Leary, all excelling and winning National Championships, these boxers have been winning medals on the international stage also and winning gold and silver medals in the Esker and Limerick Box Club tournaments recently.

“They are all now following in the footsteps of some great boxers of the past in the club, with the likes of Bunny O’Hare, David Dunlea (RIP), Willie Harris, Connie Morrissey (RIP), and Willie Byrd just to name a few and I’m sure that our members have a bright future.”

Adam Healy, Patrick Doherty, Jimmy Doherty, Ryan McCarthy and Kenneth Crinnion.

Kenneth Crinnion is a bright young trainer and has put his imprint on all the boxers and has a clear picture of the boxing style he wants associated with the club.

“I’m coaching for the last six years and to be honest, I’m totally hooked on the sport and very proud of all the members in the club,” Crinnion said.

“We try keep things as simple as we can for all the boxers young and old and our ethos is, the safety of all the boxers; safety is imperative, that we don’t take the fun aspect out of training, we learn how to discipline ourselves and respect everyone they meet and don’t copy anyone else, but be the best version of themselves.

We have done really well lately with some of our boxers winning multiple championships and medals, however, winning is not everything as all the members in the club are treated equally.

“We have just started a new junior group with 12 new members recently, which is very exciting for the club.

“We are actively looking for local businesses and business people in the Knocknaheey and Churchfield area to come on board to help our members with sponsorship as some of the boxers are now with training with the Irish Elite squad, so all help would be greatly appreciated.”

ELITE

One of the boxers who is training with the Irish Elite High-Performance squad is young Ryan McCarthy, who hails from the Rathpeacon Road area in Farranree.

Fr Horgan’s boxer Ryan McCarthy shadow boxing in their new premises in Ard Alainn Business Park.

He just narrowly missed out on a national title when he lost 3-2 in a split decision to Eugene McKeever from Cavan, however, he did win the Elite belt in the Celtic Box Cup and he is looking eagerly forward to the coming year and trying to make the Irish boxing team in the future.

“I was a little unlucky to lose my recent bout in the National Championship final, but I will learn from the experience and come back stronger,” he said.

“We have a great set-up at the club and I look forward to training; my goal is to win the next National Championship and fight for Ireland.”