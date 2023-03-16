Cork City duo feature in Ireland U21 squad for friendly at Turner’s Cross

Cork City players Matt Healy and Jimmy Corcoran have been called up by Jim Crawford for the Republic of Ireland U21s upcoming friendly against Iceland in Turner’s Cross on Sunday week.

Healy returns to the Irish setup after playing for the U20s in a 1-0 defeat to an Amateur Selection last year, and Corcoran continues to climb through the underage ranks after previously lining out for the U17s and U19s.

This will be a new team to the one that lost the play-offs for the U21 European Championships last September, and Crawford is already looking at players ahead of the new qualification cycle.

This is set to get underway later on this year with Ireland drawn into the same group as Italy, Norway, Turkey, San Marino, and Latvia.

Ireland have never made it to the final tournament at this age group, and the country’s expectations have increased after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Israel last September.

Crawford told the FAI’s media team that his focus is on making sure that his players enjoy the journey of a series of friendlies and a new qualification cycle.

“This promises to be an exciting occasion. A new look team, in our first international of year in what we hope will be in front of a big crowd in Turner’s Cross,” he said.

It’s a great opportunity for these players to go out and show what they’re capable of against a very good Iceland side.

"It’s been six months since we were last together and I’m looking forward to meeting up with the players and staff again.

“We want to bring our fans on a journey and that starts against Iceland and I’ve no doubt the Cork public will get behind us all the way.”

The squad also includes Joe Hodge, who has four Premier League appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. Tiernan Brooks has also been summoned for international duty for the first time, and he plays his club football with Notts County in the National League.

Goalkeepers:

Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Jimmy Corcoran (Cork City), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders:

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), James Furlong (Motherwell, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders:

Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town), Matt Healy (Cork City, on loan from Ipswich Town), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Killian Phillips (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Crystal Palace)

Forwards:

Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Tom Cannon (Preston North End, on loan from Everton), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham), Armstrong Okoflex (West Ham United).