Carrigtwohill and Carraig na bhFear setting the pace in the Imokilly division

CARRRIGTWOHILL and Carraig na bhFear have both hit the ground running in the opening weeks of the East Cork Junior Football League Division 1.

Both teams have two wins from two and both have been catching the eye with their goal-scoring exploits.

Carrigtwohill, scored five on day one in their 16 points win over Aghada and then followed up with four more goals from Justin Oke, James Mulcahy, Sean de Burca and Neil Coughlan in their 15 points win over Cloyne.

Meantime, Carraig na bhFear after squeezing past Bride Rovers on day one, registered 4-16 in their follow-up win over Castlemartyr.

Brendan Murphy, David Dunphy, Billy Connolly and Timmy Geaney raised green flags as Carraig na bhFear produced a trap to line win over a Reds team who were minus a number of regulars.

Nevertheless, it was a strong performance by the side from the north of the division, who had the advantage of an extra man for almost forty minutes of the contest. Next up for the winners is a visit to the Top of the Hill venue in Youghal, where the hosts will be looking for their first points of the new campaign.

Carrigtwohill's next assignment is a home game against Bride Rovers.

Carrig have only conceded 2-7 across two hours of football so far this season but can expect a big challenge from their Rathcormac-based visitors, who lost to Carraig na bhFear by 0-10 to 0-9 the first time out.

Subsequently, they were given a walkover in round 2, so they have had a four-week football break.

Currently, Lisgoold occupy third place on the Division 1 table with three points.

A 5-15 haul away in Youghal set them on a very positive early-season pathway before they shared the spoils in a 1-8 draw with Aghada.

The next assignment for Lisgoold is a home game with pointless Cloyne, who have yet to show the form that saw them reach the championship semi-finals last year. Cloyne have a strong pedigree in junior football in the modern era so are very capable of turning the tide.

The other game in the top flight will see Aghada visit the Castlemartyr team, who will be anxious to banish the memory of that heavy loss in Carraig na bhFear.

IMPRESSIVE

In JFL2 Erin's Own, the early pace setters, have posted two good results in their opening games.

A big win over St Catherine's in their first outing last month was followed up by a 1-13 to 1-9 triumph over For O'Neill's, who themselves had earned their first brace of points with a home win over Dungourney.

Glanmire have joined neighbours Erin's Own on four points after they were given a walkover by St Catherine's last week.

Upcoming games in this section are Glenbower Rovers v St Catherine's, Glanmire v Dungourney and Midleton against Fr O'Neill's.