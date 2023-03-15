Noel O’Leary documentary airs on Thursday night in TG4's popular Laochra Gael series

THE sad passing of renowned football coach Liam Kearns strikes a chord with the TG4 documentary on former Cork footballer Noel O’Leary which airs Thursday night at 9.30.

It’s the concluding episode in the very popular Laochra Gael series and comes highly recommended from those in the know.

As you’d expect it’s football-centred but not exclusively because coping with the shock of unexpected death and the accompanying grief features prominently, too, as the Cill na Martra club man outlines his struggles in coming to terms.

The hugely popular O’Leary, who became a fan favourite in the red number five jersey with his swashbuckling displays and 100% commitment, spoke to the media earlier in the week with an obvious reference to Kearns.

“Firstly, I’m shocked like everyone else. It’s hard to believe. He was a very fit-looking guy. I’d like to send my condolences to the family,” O’Leary said.

“I knew Liam over a long time. My first championship game was against his Limerick team and the one thing you’d have to say about all his teams was his preparation which was always first-class.

“He was very professional and that Limerick team were as good as what was out there only to come up short in those Munster finals against Kerry. Liam was an exceptional manager who will be a huge loss in GAA circles.”

O’Leary developed his own way of dealing with grief and offered this advice. “Everyone is different. People react in different ways. Everyone gets touched with something like this no matter what walk of life you are in.

“All I can say is that the people closest to him just need to get around one another and support each other as best they can.

“There’s one great thing about the GAA and that its ability to lend a shoulder to people who are suffering the most.” The rivalry between O’Leary and Kerry’s Paul Galvin developed into one of the fiercest even if there was a mutual respect.

“We have spoken since we retired though not a lot. You have to give credit where credit is due because Paul was a huge driving force for Kerry.

“Obviously, you often hear ‘what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch’ and we’ve always kept it that way, to be fair.

“We never had a bad word to say about each other and it was more of a physical confrontation and trying to get the better of each other.”

O’Leary decided against mentioning the infamous strikes between the county’s hurlers and footballers and the county board.

“Things could possibly have been done differently. I didn’t think it was a very important part of my career to include it in the documentary.

“It was a stepping-stone for what happened down the line, but I didn’t feel it warranted mention. It’s hard for me to nail one thing down which could have been done differently.

“We had a lot of strong characters at the time four or five guys to the forefront and they are probably the guys who could answer that question.

“It certainly wasn’t in vain, but it was just a very tough situation at the time. We had great respect for all the people involved on both sides.

“I think it was just an unfortunate time in Cork GAA and it’s probably better off left there and move on.”

O’Leary retired at 31 when still believing he had something to contribute. “It is a regret that I didn’t play on though it’s probably a story for another day.

“I’d say a lot of guys would have been willing to stay on, but the incoming management were going in another direction and you’ve got to respect that as well.

“A lot of people were surprised at the level of retirements. We slipped away kind of quietly and I suppose we probably needed a fresher approach to re-ignite things again.” He is delighted with the progress made by Cork under new manager John Cleary, but urges caution, too.

“I would hope there’s another rivalry coming. Anyone with an interest in Cork football would be hoping to get those days back again. There has been a bit of a divide in the last six or seven years. It will take time, however.”