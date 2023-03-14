Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 16:00

Schools Rugby: James Wixted hat-trick points Pres to 31st senior cup title

The Mardyke school grabbed the bragging rights with strong second-half display at Musgrave Park
Schools Rugby: James Wixted hat-trick points Pres to 31st senior cup title

PBC’s James Wixted dives in to score a try against CBC in the Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Musgrave Park. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Mark Woods

PBC 24 CBC 0 

JAMES Wixted wrote himself into the history books with a second-half hat-trick of tries to help PBC lift the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup title for the 31st time at Musgrave Park on Tuesday.

While the left wing emerged as the hero, number 8 and captain Rory O’Shaughnessy and full-back Ben O’Connor, who were on the losing side last year, were central figures all through as better-balanced Pres again underlined their scoring potential out wide.

Wixted pounced for his first in the 46th minute after O’Shaughnessy and O’Connor attacked in broken play to sweep Pres 12 points in front and one hand on the Garrett Fitzgerald Memorial Cup.

The Mardyke school surged further ahead just after the hour following a lung-bursting run down the right by O’Connor, who sprinted from his own 22 and was only halted in his tracks five metres from the line. The move finally got its reward with Wixted touching down at the Dolphin corner.

And two minutes later, Wixted completed his hat-trick after O’Connor, yet again, and centre Gene O’Leary-Kareem created the opportunity with O’Connor converting.

Pres bagged the only score in a tension-filled opening half dotted with handling errors and little continuity though the Mardyke school carried the greater threat will ball in hand.

Both sides had opportunities to break the deadlock in scoreless opening 20 minutes, Christians missing out from a promising position in a line-out close to the Pres line only to lack the required composure to capitalise as Pres escaped with a relieving penalty.

Then, it was Pres’s turn, Wixted darting down the flank before scrum-half Liam Tuohy was held short of the line, when Christians were awarded a penalty to clear their lines.

But, they eventually obliged with a try from O’Leary-Kareem after 21 minutes following a spell of pressure which also yielded a yellow card for Christians second-row Michael Foy. O’Connor converted for 7-0.

Pres strengthened their grip on proceedings immediately on the resumption with another of class of 2022, Fionn Roussel, prominent in setting up another attack and after that it was the Wixted show.

Scorers for PBC: Tries: G O’Leary-Kareem, J Wixted (3) Cons: B O’Connor (2) 

CBC: B Lynch; C Barrett, A O’Connell, G O’Riordan, C Foley; CP O’Shea, J Casey; S Loftus, captain, S O’Shaughnessy, D O’Callaghan; C Kennelly, M Foy; M Skelly, D Rock, O Prenter.

Subs: L O’Leary for O’Riordan injured 28, C Walsh for O’Callaghan and J O’Shea for Rock 40, G Good for O’Shaughnessy 42, M Doyle for Kennelly 53, J Barrett for Prenter 56, H Foster for Loftus, J O’Callaghan for Lynch and E Cahill-Murphy for Foley 66 

PBC: B O’Connor; J Wixted, G O’Leary-Kareem, J O’Leary, T Coughlan; H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy; D Noonan, C Murphy; F Roussel, R O’Shaughnessy, captain, A Alderson.

Subs used: M Dillon, G O’Keeffe, P Wall, O Squires, R Skuse, D Foley, O Nangle, S Kelleher, J Wiggington Barrett, L Sisk-O’Mahony.

Referee: E Cross (MAR).

More in this section

Love Envoi File Photo Cork's Noel Fehily looks to ‘unbelievable’ Envoi for further Festival glory 
Laura Walsh inspires U16A ladies footballers to win over the Kingdom Laura Walsh inspires U16A ladies footballers to win over the Kingdom
U16B ladies footballers get the better of Kerry in championship clash U16B ladies footballers get the better of Kerry in championship clash
cork rugby
<p>Paul Townend onboard El Fabiolo celebrates after winning The Arkle Chase</p>

Cork's Paul Townend is off and winning at Cheltenham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more