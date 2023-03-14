U16B ladies footballers get the better of Kerry in championship clash

Cork 2-12

Kerry 0-05

Shóna Cronin was the top scorer for the Cork U16B ladies footballers as they proved too strong for Kerry in the Munster championship clash at Cloughduv.

Conditions were far from perfect and Kerry were certainly thankful for the rain in the opening minutes, as it caused the Cork forwards to struggle to hold onto the slippery ball and gave Bríd Curtin the Kingdom's opening score with a lovely point from play.

However, Theresa Dorgan wasn't long returning possession back to the Cork attackers and distributed a great ball to a sharp-looking Laura Finnegan who slotted the ball over the bar with ease. Kerry's backline provided] excellent defense to forbid Cork from early goal chances and even managed four magnificent block downs within the first 10 minutes of the game.

But thanks to Ellen Connolly bursting through, Cork managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over and form a steady lead over the Kingdom.

Cork's Eabha Nagle gets her pass away under pressure from Kerry's Lori O'Connor, during their Munster U16A Ladies Football Championship clash at Cloughduv. Picture: David Keane

Kerry's physicality was a huge asset to them with Maeve O'Sullivan charging through and setting up a goal chance for her team which was narrowly missed.

We didn't see the green flag raised until the second half when Cork's Saoirse Moynihan proved too much of a handful for Kerry and buried the ball in the back of the net giving Cork a comfortable lead on their rivals. Despite heroic efforts from cornerbacks Róisín Daly and Saidbh Ní Shlattara, Cork secured point after point and grew momentum with each one.

The Rebels Ellen Connolly was almost impossible to keep tabs on as she weaved in and out of the Kerry backline, while Saoirse Gould provided great support on the wing and covered serious ground all over the pitch. Eve Broderick from Kerry was a standout player for her side, fighting tirelessly throughout the entire match and keeping morale up with a lovely point.

Cork's Tara O'Neill was outstanding in the backline, sweeping every stray pass that came in and driving forward when needed, while Ellie O'Sullivan held the fort in the fullback line that seemed impossible to break through.

Ace substitution after substitution was made for each side, the standard never dropped and fresh legs only increased Cork's lead. The super Saoirse Moynihan secured the point of the match in the closing minutes, with an outstanding score from play sailing over the bar after getting past a crowd of Kerry Defenders.

A tough clash on Cork's Cassandra Fitzgerald gave Shóna Cronin a free-taking chance, and she put the final nail in the coffin by lobbing Kerry's goalkeeper for a last-minute goal.

Scorers for Cork: L. Finnegan 0-02, S. Cronin 1-05 (4f), pp. Moynihan 1-04, E. Connolly 0-01 (1f).

Scorers for Kerry: E. Broderick 0-3, E. O'Sullivan, B. Curtin 0-1 each.

CORK: E. Hayes; S. Fielding, E. O'Sullivan, A. Ashman; G. Young, T. O'Neill, C. Kent; S. O'Reilly, T. Dorgan; S. Gould, S. Murray, L. Finnegan; E. Connolly, E. McKerrins, S. Cronin.

Subs: S. Moynihan for S. Murray; A. Hayes for C. Kent; G. O'Neill for S. O'Reilly; S. Kenna for S. Gould; C. McNamara for E. McKerrins; C. Fitzgerald for L. Finnegan; L. Desmond for S. Fielding; L. Scannell for E. Connolly; M. O Sullivan for A. Ashman; C. Twomey for G. Young; T. Aherne for S. Cronin; H. Brickley for T. O Neill.

KERRY: A. Barrett; R. Daly, R. Cahill, S. Ní Shlattara; L. Carey, A. O'Donoghue, S. Harkin; O. O'Mahony, M. O'Sullivan; E. O'Sullivan, E. Broderick, A. Kerins; A. Granville, B. Curtin, N. O'Donoghue.

Subs: LM. O'Gara for L. Carey, S. Palmer for A. Kerins, A. O'Donovan for S. Harkin, S. Cooper for A. Granville, M. Walsh for O. O'Mahony, B. Walsh for S. Palmer, L. O'Shea for E. Broderick, A. McCarthy for E. O'Sullivan, A. Hassett for A. Rooney, D. Dwyer for LM. O'Gara

Referee: David Grogan (Tipperary).