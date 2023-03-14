The Longshot: Getting a bit optimistic for Cheltenham

I ONLY found out last week, that the first Cheltenham preview, that hardy perennial, took place in 1978 at the Grand Hotel in Fermoy.
The master of ceremonies for the evening was Ted Walsh, while JP McManus, multiple champion jockey John Francome and then champion trainers in Britain and Ireland David Nicholson and Edward O’Grady were also present. That’s a decent line-up. If you were looking for hot inside information, you should probably have attended one of this year’s editions. If not, well let’s see what I can cobble together.
We’ll look at the first three days first and wait until Friday to pick a Gold Cup winner.
I’m not a fan of the opener at Cheltenham, because my selection usually comes nowhere.
There have been two winning favourites and two joint-favourites in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in the past 10 renewals, Willie Mullins (5) and Nicky Henderson (3) account for eight of the winners). Shock results are rare, although Labaik was 25-1 in 2017. I’ll pick High Definition at 16/1.
It might be best to stay away from the Champion Hurdle with Henderson’s Constitution Hill likely to have the right constitution to make it first up the hill at 4/11. That’s not a price you want to be on unless you have deep pockets.
The race after it, the Mares’ Hurdle, had my biggest price winner last year at 18/1, Marie’s Rock. She returns as the 5/2 favourite but should we show a bit of brand loyalty and opt for Echoes In Rain?
Willie Mullins’ charge finished a good bit back 12 months ago, but was runner-up by a neck in the Irish Cesarewitch and ran out an easy winner of the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas in January and is 11/1 and might go bigger if there’s a heap going on Honeysuckle (who dodged a battle with Constitution Hill and a chance of three-in-a-row in the big one) closer to the off.
Wednesday? I’m hot on Editeur du Gite for the Queen Mother, which some will put down to being an editor and a git, but I have to ensure you it’s probably not. He is 5/1 at time of writing.
And I’d avoid Galvin for the Cross-country.
Might Potter and Shishkin are hot favourites on Thursday and doubling them up would be my choice.
LAST week's Champions League action was perhaps the least exciting we’ve seen.
The whole tournament has been a bit of a damp squib (World Cup hangover?) so far, other than Napoli and Benfica performing much better than expected and Real Madrid continuing to put in utterly bizarre performances.
Liverpool, coming off a defeat to Bournemouth, coming off crushing their great rivals, are 18/1 to qualify.
Both games tomorrow are essentially dead rubbers, with Frankfurt 13/2 to turn things around in Naples.
TONIGHT’S Champions League action offers at least a chink of competitiveness. Inter carry a goal lead to Porto.
Man City welcome Leipzig having drawn 1-1 in Germany.
City have a solid home record in Europe and come in after a 1-0 away win Crystal Palace (Patrick Vieira is now 4/1 to be next manager to leave).
They’ve won 21 out of their last 23 Champions League matches at the Etihad and their main issue will be getting the ball past crack young Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (translation: Guardiola), who bagged the deserved equaliser with 20 minutes to go.
Let aMan City win and both teams to score tempt you at 21/10.
HOPEFULLY you have your own back-channel line to a stable boy (who never seem to be that rich) and your WhatsApp is pinging with tips this morning.
Otherwise, we’ll advise a five-timer that comes from a place of optimistic lunacy: Editeur du Gite, Delta Work, Shishkin, and Mighty Potter. At time of writing it will net you just shy of 50/1.
Echoes in the Rain is advised at 11/ 1 today.